GameDay Primer: Week 3

With rivalry tension and significant stakes for both teams, this matchup promises to be a must-watch contest.

Both teams are looking to assert dominance on the west coast in this new chapter of their rivalry. Oregon is coming off a narrow win against Boise State, while Oregon State is coming off of a shutout win over San Diego State. The Ducks, led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel and dynamic playmaker Tez Johnson, bring a high-powered offense against a physical Beavers defense. Oregon State will rely on its run-heavy attack to challenge Oregon’s defense.

In Week 3 of the Big Ten football season, one of the marquee matchups will be Oregon visiting in-state rival Oregon State in a west coast showdown. This game marks the first time these two historic rivals will meet in a non-conference matchup, as Oregon has joined the Big Ten while Oregon State remains in the Pac-12. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

THER GAMES ACROSS THE BIG TEN:

9 a.m. Alabama at Wisconsin, Fox

Alabama’s explosive offense faces a tough test against Wisconsin’s physical defense in this Big Ten-SEC showdown. Wisconsin will look to control the clock, setting up a battle in the trenches that could decide the outcome.

9 a.m. — Arkansas State at Michigan, Big Ten Network

The Wolverines look to keep momentum rolling as they host Arkansas State. Michigan’s powerful offense will be a key focus as they face an Arkansas State team hoping to upset in the Big House.

9 a.m. — Central Michigan at Illinois, Peacock

Illinois welcomes Central Michigan, aiming to build on recent defensive successes. The Illini will look to impose their physical style while Central Michigan tries to pull off the upset.

12:30 p.m. — Prairie View A&M at Michigan State, Big Ten Network

Michigan State looks to fine-tune its offensive approach as they host Prairie View A&M. This should be a chance for the Spartans to showcase their depth ahead of conference play.

12:30 p.m. - Wasghington State vs. Washington, Peacock

The Washington-Washington State rivalry takes on a new feel this year as the Apple Cup moves to Lumen Field, marking the first time it won’t be a Pac-12 conference game after Washington’s move to the Big Ten. While the stakes have shifted, the intensity remains high as both teams look to claim bragging rights in one of college football’s most storied rivalries.

12:30 p.m. - Notre Dame at Purdue, CBS

The 2024 matchup between Notre Dame and Purdue brings a classic in-state rivalry to the forefront, with the game set to be played at Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium. With Notre Dame maintaining its independent status and Purdue continuing to rise in the Big Ten, this clash will be fueled by tradition and pride as both programs battle for supremacy in Indiana.

1 p.m. — Troy at Iowa, FS1

Iowa’s stout defense will be tested as they take on Troy. Known for defensive battles, the Hawkeyes will look to continue their dominant home performances.

4:30 p.m. — Northern Iowa at Nebraska, Big Ten Network

Nebraska hopes to build on recent success as they face Northern Iowa. The Cornhuskers' new-look offense will aim to break through against a Northern Iowa team capable of playing spoiler.

4:30 p.m. — Eastern Illinois at Northwestern, Big Ten Network

Northwestern seeks a rebound win as they host Eastern Illinois. After a tough start, the Wildcats are looking to regroup and establish consistency on both sides of the ball.

4:30 p.m. — Indiana at UCLA, NBC

Indiana faces a tough challenge in their first Big Ten contest against UCLA. The Hoosiers will need to rely on their defense to slow down a dynamic Bruins offense under the lights in the Rose Bowl.

5:00 p.m. — Maryland at Virginia, ACC Network

Maryland hits the road for the first time this season when it travels to Virginia to face the Cavaliers on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Scott Stadium. The game is set to kickoff at 8:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ACC Network and the Maryland Sports Radio Network.



