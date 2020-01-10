Gators, Ducks, Penn State in play for hyper-touted Sophomore
THE LATEST: Defensive end Shemar Stewart is one of the most buzzed-about underclassmen in the state of Florida. The class-of-2022 star already holds a number of major offers and has a frame that st...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news