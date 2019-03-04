Samford was the first school to offer. Since that first offer arrived in late January, Army , Cincinnati and Tennessee have pulled the trigger.

After rushing for 1,466 yards, scoring 23 total touchdowns and recording 55 tackles on defense, the offers have started to arrive.

Lovasea Carroll is a versatile athlete at Warren Central High School in Warrenton, Ga. and he is starting to attract major college attention.

"I was surprised when I started getting offers," said Carroll. "They all came recently and I don't think it has really hit me yet.

"I got the offer from Tennessee about a week before I visited up there. It was my first college visit ever. I had never been to a game, on a campus for a visit or anything, so it was something very new to me.

"It was a great feeling up there. It was beautiful and I liked the campus a lot. They make it easy for their freshmen with everything right there. I like their facilities a lot too and they did make a great first impression on me.

"I have been talking to all their coaches, including the head coach, Jeremy Pruitt.

"Tennessee and the other schools have offered me as an athlete. I play running back now, but I think I could be very good at safety and wide receiver too. I will do whatever.

"I went up to NC State for a visit a couple of weeks ago and it was awesome. I loved the coaches and how they are on about their academics. They are coming back down to see me in the spring.

"I really like Tennessee, especially after the visit. They will always be one of my top schools now. My favorite school growing up was Oregon because of their offense. I am hoping to hear from them, Georgia, Florida and some other schools.

"I have taken visits to Tennessee and NC State now, so it is great going through this process. I am really looking forward to see what is next to happen."