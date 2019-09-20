Bradyn Swinson said no to schools like Arizona State, Florida State, Missouri and North Carolina.

The 6-foot-4, 240 pound defensive end out of Douglasville (Ga.) Chapel Hill said yes to Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks.

On his official visit to Eugene last weekend is when the decision was made.

"I am feeling great. It is a new path. It is a different path that I am choosing and I am really excited and ready to get started," said Swinson.

"The connection I had with the coaches and the players," Swinson said were keys to his decision. "When I was on the visit, I was actually with the coach's families, and the overall vibe I got from them was like a welcome home. It was a great atmosphere to be around."

Swinson tells the entire story behind his commitment in this interview with Rivals.com.