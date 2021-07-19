Getting to Know: Oregon WR commit Nic Anderson

Duck Sports Authority caught up with the rising senior for this edition of Getting to Know.

Oregon football has amassed an incredible haul of wide receivers in their 2022 class and on July 1st added one of the most highly recruited wideouts in the nation with the commitment of 6-foot-4 196-pound Katy (Tex.) star Nicholas Anderson .

Not too long ago, top Texas prospects picked schools from around there. Why did you pick Oregon halfway across the country?

The distance didn’t matter because all the schools in my top four were away from home.

I chose the Ducks because they had everything I was looking for. They have a receiver coach I feel I can develop under. They have a coaching staff that was just great. The campus was awesome. The strength coach was great too. So everything that is needed to develop me into the player I want to be was there.

Then again, it just felt like the right place to be. It felt like it could be my home. That was a major part when it came down to making my decision.

You had nearly three dozen offers from top schools everywhere. What schools were you down to when you picked Oregon?

All the schools I was looking at were great; USC, Penn State and Notre Dame. But it really came down to Notre Dame and Oregon and I ended up choosing Oregon.

Why are so many Texas guys choosing Oregon right now?

I think the other Texas guys are seeing the same thing I am; solid program. It is kind of the place to be right now. Eugene is a great city, great team, great program. The facilities are amazing. I don’t know why anybody wouldn’t want to go to Oregon. I think those guys are in the same.

Katy is one of the best high school programs in the nation. Will playing for a HS powerhouse help in your transition to college?

Well, of course I might have a little better time dealing with the acclimation period going into college, but it is still going to be a big jump. High school is a lot different from a D-1 college program. It won’t be easy or anything like that, but I’m sure it doesn’t hurt coming from a powerhouse like Katy.

What do you do in your free time?

When I am not playing football or working out I usually just come back to the house and chill. Maybe watch something on TV or play some games with my brothers, we play the PS4 sometimes. Other than that, just chill at the house.

We just started this one game called Knockout City. It’s a dodgeball game. It has a little three-man squad so me and my brothers we knock it out on that game a little bit. We have gotten pretty good I think.

What music do you like?

I like all types of music but I usually lean towards hip hop, rap. I like Gunna, L’il Baby. I’ve been listening to Todd the Creator recently. Young Nudie. You know, just the top guys right now.

What is your favorite food?

My favorite food is really any type of seafood. But I love crab legs. We can get fresh crab legs here, but we don’t eat them very often because they are pretty expensive.

Did the Ducks have crab legs on your visit?

Sadly, they did not but it did not change my decision. They did mention the crab legs though.

Do you play other sports besides football?

All the football players have to run track during the spring. So after football season, all the players transition over to track if they are not playing basketball or something. I ran the 110-hurdles and the 4x100 last year.

Other than that, any other sports are away from school. Me and my friends go play sand volleyball sometimes with some of the other kids from other schools. Or we’ll play basketball somewhere.

Do you have any official visits left?

I’ve got one official left. If I can I would like to use it to go to an Oregon game in the fall. But no, I’m not going to use it otherwise.

*****

DSA members click here for more insights into his position at Oregon, his family’s role in his decision and more.