But in Nevada they were untouchable, muscling their way to the NIAA 4A state championship capped by a 69-26 thumping of Bishop Manogue in the title game.

Duck Sports Authority kicks off its 2019 Getting to Know series in Las Vegas, Nevada with Bishop Gorman defensive end Treven Ma’ae . The 6-foot-4, 225-pound athlete helped lead the Gaels to a 11-3 record with their only losses coming to powerful out-of-state schools Mater Dei, Centennial and De La Salle.

Of course, student-athletes are more than just football players. The type of person they are when they are not playing sports is just as important to their success in college.

Here is a glimpse of Oregon signee Treven Ma’ae off the field.

What is your favorite food?

My favorite food is miso ramen from Ramen Kobo here in Las Vegas because it’s the perfect comfort food.

What is your favorite type of music?

I enjoy early 2000’s hip hop, but no artist in particular.

What is your favorite holiday?

My favorite holiday is thanksgiving because I love my Granny’s cooking.

What are the proudest moments in your life so far?

Two of my proudest moments are 1) when I had my Polynesian tribal tattoo on my forearm done by my Uncle Suluape Riccy Boy Novera because it represents my Samoan culture and 2) Helping to win the 2018 Nevada State Championship.

Who have been the biggest influences in your life?

My parents Raymond and Leilani, my two older siblings Tiani and Tyrell have been the biggest influence in my life because they have supported me through thick and thin.

Who is your favorite current Duck player?

My favorite current Duck player is Justin Hollins because our body types are similar, and we have the same playing style.

Were you considering any other teams strongly when you picked the Ducks?

In the Spring, TCU was my first choice but after getting to know all the coaches at Oregon, I knew it was the place for me.

What is your favorite subject in school?

My favorite class right now is Marine Biology because I love the ocean.

In what area would you like to improve yourself?

My biggest opportunity area is time management. I am always trying to cram too much into one day.

What do you like to do in your free time?

My favorite thing to do in my free time is volunteer with special needs kids at Miracle League in Las Vegas.

When do you get to Eugene?

I report to Oregon on June 22.