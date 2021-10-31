Grading the Ducks: Offensive dominance marred by a defensive MASH tent
Oregon's mission entering Saturday afternoon's clash with Colorado was to play winning football, work to become cleaner and more consistent, get off to a better start and start dominating lesser op...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news