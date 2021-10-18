Grading the Ducks: Oregon 24, Cal 17
Oregon reached the 5-1 mark with their 24-17 win over Cal. At the halfway point of the season they are the PAC-12 only one-loss team, although Utah is off to a 3-0 start in conference play.The late...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news