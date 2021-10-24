Grading the Ducks, Oregon 34 - UCLA 31
Oregon stumbled, surged, faltered and hung on for a win over UCLA in the Rose Bowl Saturday afternoon.The victory brings them to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the PAC-12, tied with Oregon State for the No...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news