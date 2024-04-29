The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Ohio native is coming off his best college season after averaging 15.5 points and 3.0 assists for the Rockets. He also was second on the team with 1.7 steals and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Dana Altman continues to retool his roster for the fall, and Oregon added a key piece to the team Monday when Toledo guard Ra'Heim Moss announced his decision to commit to the Ducks over a final group that included Ohio State, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

The addition of the rising senior gives the Ducks a veteran presence on the perimeter with Moss having played in over 100 games in his career. He started all but one contest in three years at Toledo.

Moss made a significant jump in his production as a junior increasing his average from 8.5 points in the 2022-23 season to 15.5. He scored at least 20 points in seven games last season highlighted by a 24-point showing against Ball State.

The new Oregon guard put together two double-double performances as a junior when he had a 12-rebound game to go along with 16 points against Marshall in addition to handing out 10 assists with 15 points against Bowling Green.

His standout junior season led to a spot on the All-MAC first team.

Moss is the second transfer addition made by the Ducks this spring after adding Stanford forward Brandon Angel last week.

Altman and his staff await word on whether or not N'Faly Dante will be back with the team next season but have made progress in reshaping the roster since the end of the season with the additions of Angel and Moss.