Haloti Ngata and LaMichael James included on College Football HOF ballot

Former Oregon football players LaMichael James and Haloti Ngata were among the nominees named Monday to the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

The duo is among the 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks in a release from the National Football Foundation.

Criteria for nomination includes: a player must have received first-team All-America recognition by a selector recognized by the NCAA and be 10 full seasons removed from his final year.

"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.54 million people have played college football and only 1,056 players have been inducted," NFF President/CEO Steve Hatchell said in a release. "The Hall's requirement of being a first-team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year."

Ngata, a defensive tackle from 2002-05 and a 2005 first-team All-American, was the Ducks’ first consensus selection since 1962. The two-time All-Pac-10 selection was the school’s first Pac-10 defensive player of the year in 2005. That season, he made 61 tackles, including nine for a loss, and collected three sacks.

Ngata also was a finalist for the Nagurski and Outland trophies in 2005 and was named a freshman All-American in 2002.

James, a running back from 2009-11, is among 24 two-time All-Americans on the ballot.

A unanimous selection in 2010, he also won the Doak Walker Award that same season after leading the country in yards rushing (1,731) and touchdowns from scrimmage (24). The Ducks finished the regular season 12-0, ranked second in both the BCS and Associated Press polls, and James had two touchdown receptions in a loss to top-ranked Auburn in the BCS National Championship Game.

In all, James helped lead Oregon to a pair of 12-win seasons and three conference titles.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class will be voted on by more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers by June 30 and will be announced in early 2023. The class will be officially inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023.

The nominees were submitted by current athletic directors, head coaches and sports information directors of the potential candidates’ collegiate institution, as well as the president/executive director of a dues-paying chapter of the NFF.