(December 4, 2018) – The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today that NFL stars Haloti Ngata and JuJu Smith-Schuster have been named Honorary Team Captains for the 2019 Polynesian Bowl.

Former Oregon great and two-time Super Bowl Champion Halota Ngata is a defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft, and has been selected for the Pro Bowl five times. Haloti played for the Ravens for nine seasons before being traded to the Detroit Lions before the 2015 NFL season. Ngata is considered one of the all-time great at the University of Oregon where he earned consensus All-American honors.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is a wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his second year, JuJu is among NFL leaders in receptions and yards received. Last season, he was named by the Pro Football Writers Association to the NFL All-Rookie Team and recognized as the 2017 Polynesian Pro Player of the Year. He played college football at the University of Southern California earning First Team All-PAC12 honors.



