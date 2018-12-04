Haloti Ngata named Honorary Captain for Polynesian Bowl
(December 4, 2018) – The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today that NFL stars Haloti Ngata and JuJu Smith-Schuster have been named Honorary Team Captains for the 2019 Polynesian Bowl.
Former Oregon great and two-time Super Bowl Champion Halota Ngata is a defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft, and has been selected for the Pro Bowl five times. Haloti played for the Ravens for nine seasons before being traded to the Detroit Lions before the 2015 NFL season. Ngata is considered one of the all-time great at the University of Oregon where he earned consensus All-American honors.
JuJu Smith-Schuster is a wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his second year, JuJu is among NFL leaders in receptions and yards received. Last season, he was named by the Pro Football Writers Association to the NFL All-Rookie Team and recognized as the 2017 Polynesian Pro Player of the Year. He played college football at the University of Southern California earning First Team All-PAC12 honors.
Past Polynesian Bowl Honorary Team Captains have included Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota, Baltimore Ravens OG Ronnie Stanley (2017) and San Francisco 49ers DL DeForest Buckner, New England Patriots DT Danny Shelton (2018). The Polynesian Bowl is a premier high school football all-star game that features 100 of the top players in the nation.
The game will take place on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 9:00 p.m. PST at Aloha Stadium on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi, and will be televised live on CBS Sports Network.
About the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame: The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame honors Polynesia’s greatest players, coaches and contributors. Its permanent home is located at the Polynesian Cultural Center and was established in 2013 by Super Bowl Champions Jesse Sapolu and Ma’a Tanuvasa. Other board members include Troy Polamalu, Vai Sikahema, June Jones and Reno Mahe.
About the Polynesian Bowl: “Where the world’s top high school football players gather to celebrate culture and play the game they love.” The Polynesian Bowl is held annually during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week. NFL Ambassadors include Marcus Mariota, JuJu Smith- Schuster, Haloti Ngata, Ronnie Stanley, Michael Bennett, Danny Shelton and DeForest Buckner. We are honored to have the support of these outstanding partners… BODYARMOR, CrossCountry Mortgage, Friends of Hawaiʻi Charities, Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaiʻi Building & Construction Trades Council, Hawaiʻi News Now, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Motiv8 Foundation, NIKE, Sheraton Princess Kaʻiulani Hotel, BSN Sports and Riddell.
Duck Sports Authority: Once again we will be in Honolulu covering all of the events. The Ducks have multiple commits already scheduled to play in the game and several other targets who will also be on hand. We will be speaking with several 2020 prospects about Oregon and catch up with as many Oregon commits as possible.