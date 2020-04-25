News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-25 07:56:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Help wanted: Line Supervisor

Ultra-reliable Jake Hanson is moving on to the NFL after 49 career starts and ripping off 33 reps of 225 bench presses at the Combine.. The Ducks have to find his replacement.
Ultra-reliable Jake Hanson is moving on to the NFL after 49 career starts and ripping off 33 reps of 225 bench presses at the Combine.. The Ducks have to find his replacement.
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer

Fourth in a series on jobs/roles the Ducks must fill to take the PAC and challenge for the College Football Playoff.If the Ducks want to continue their rise to the sport's upper echelon, they have ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}