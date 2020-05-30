 DuckSportsAuthority - Help wanted: Magic Mike
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-30 07:36:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Help wanted: Magic Mike

Physically advanced and wired for greatness, five-star prospect Justin Flowe will challenge to start right away on a veteran defense. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer

The Mike linebacker's job is to be instinctive and attack the offense, making plays that ignite his sideline and establish physical dominance against the run.Ideal middle linebackers play just slig...

premium-icon
