Bo Nix, Troy Franklin and Bucky Irving talked after practice Tuesday morning about the success of the offense these last four games but also about the areas they still see potential for improvement.

Those three, of course, have been the catalysts for the Ducks' offensive momentum.

Nix has accounted for 12 passing touchdowns and 5 rushing scores with just 1 interception over No. 12-ranked Oregon's four-game winning streak, while Franklin has 3 TDs and is averaging 89.3 receiving yards a game in that stretch, and Irving has piled up 349 rushing yards (on 8.1 yards per carry) and 2 combined rushing/receiving touchdowns in just those four games.

One of the things that the offense has done and cannot be ignored is how well the team has run the ball collectively, ranking 10th nationally at 228.8 yards per game, which included Nix's 261 rushing yards as a dynamic dual threat.

Nix ran for 141 yards last game on just 6 attempts with none bigger than his 80-yard touchdown scamper in the third quarter that essentially secured the 45-27 win over Stanford.

“I think it was a surprise to me that he ran that long,“ Franklin said. “[But his rushing] definitely wasn’t a surprise. Bo can run for sure.”

As for an area needing improvement coming off the Stanford win, coach Dan Lanning said the Ducks' penalty problems (14 for 135 yards) would be addressed in practices this week, and on Tuesday the players shed light on how that was implemented.