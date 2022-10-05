Oregon head coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday and noted some of the things his team is working on in its game prep for Arizona.

Players Bradon Dorlus, Trikweze Bridges, Bennett Williams and Christian Gonzalez also talked to reporters, discussing what they’ve seen on film so far from the Wildcats.

In their last road game, the Ducks came out sluggish against Washington State and Lanning has put an emphasis on beginning this game with the same tenacity throughout.

“We want to start fast,” Lanning said. “We’ve been in some battles so far this season. … But we don’t want to hurt ourselves early on in the start.”

Arizona’s quarterback Jayden de Laura ran Washington State’s offense last season, throwing for 2,798 yards, 23 touchdowns and 9 interceptions and has played the Ducks twice in his career (both losses).