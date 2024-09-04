in other news
Wednesday War Room: Depth Chart thoughts ahead of Boise State
In today's War Room, thoughts ahead of Saturday, and a look at what Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson had to say.
Dillon Gabriel: "How do we maximize our opportunities"
Following practice Tuesday Dillon Gabriel spoke to the media about the lessons learned and moving forward to Boise State
Donate Manning: "Grateful for the tough times"
Dontae Manning Reflects on Oregon Career, Growth, and Future.
Idaho Report Card: Offense
The DSA Report card is back! Today we look at the grades for the offense against Idaho
Take Two: Tight End Legacy
Today on Take Two, a look at Oregon's tight end legacy, plus thoughts on why tackles did not swap sides.
