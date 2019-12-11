Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. Did we get it right or did we get it wrong? Each week during the college football season we will pick five players who had outstanding weeks and look at their career so far and determine if our ranking was a hit or a miss. Here are this week’s stars. MORE: Rivals100 revealed for 2021 class | Mind of Mike on new 2021 Rivals100 CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State



Tee Higgins, Clemson

The skinny: Higgins initially committed to Tennessee but then decommitted after taking an unofficial visit to Clemson after his junior season. The Tigers quickly made him a priority, which led to his commitment in July.

Often splitting accolades with teammate Justyn Ross, Saturday was Higgins' turn to shine against Virginia in the ACC Championship Game. Totaling nine receptions for 182 yards and three touchdowns, which are all season-highs, the Tigers now prepare for the national semifinals. Farrell's take: HIT. Higgins has lived up to his five-star rating, for sure, and will likely be a first-rounder when he enters the NFL Draft. He was a big target who was very fluid and reminded me of A.J. Green coming out of high school. He's been excellent at Clemson and is one of the best weapons in the country.

Terrace Marshall, LSU

The skinny: Marshall took official visits to LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and Florida State before committing to the Tigers in late December. While LSU was considered the favorite for the most of his process, the Tigers’ coaching staff had to put in serious work to finally get his signature.

While the receiving duo of Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase has received most of the publicity at the position in Baton Rouge this fall, Marshall has also had a productive season. With five receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s victory over Georgia, he has now totaled 37 receptions for 545 yards and 10 touchdowns. Farrell's take: MISS. Marshall is starting to live up to that five-star ranking we gave him out of high school and should have a bigger season next year as long as the quarterback play doesn't falter. He's a big receiver who can work the middle of the field and who dominated out of high school with his athleticism. He still fights the ball at times - as he did in high school - so that needs to be corrected and he needs to take the next step to be a five-star.

KJ Hill, Ohio State

The skinny: Hill initially committed to Arkansas, but then reopened his process in order to check out a few other programs. After taking January official visits to Ohio State and Alabama in the weeks leading up to National Signing Day, he surprised some by committing to the Buckeyes. Now in his final season in Columbus, Hill has become one of the more reliable receiving threats at Ohio State since 2017. On Saturday against Wisconsin he teamed up with quarterback Justin Fields for seven receptions, 83 yards and a season-high two touchdowns. Farrell's take: HIT. Hill was a Rivals250 four-star coming out of high school and that was right on the money. He's setting records at Ohio State but he's been good and not great. He had average size, but really good hands and the ability to adjust to poorly thrown balls coming out, and he's shown that. Reliable is the right word for Hill.

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

The skinny: The summer before his senior season, Murray committed to Oklahoma over Texas and Texas A&M. He grew up a fan of the Longhorns, but the four-star linebacker decided he was a better fit in Norman. Murray has established himself as a defensive leader for the Sooners over the last two seasons and continued his high level of play during Oklahoma’s overtime victory over Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday with 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and a pass breakup. Farrell's take: MISS. Murray was a four-star outside the Rivals250, so it's not like we didn't like him but he clearly should have been ranked higher. He's been amazing at Oklahoma and is one of the best defenders in the country. He's never been the biggest linebacker, but he makes up for that with his closing speed and the way he hits. He's very aggressive and rarely guesses wrong.

Brady Breeze, Oregon