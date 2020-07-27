Hot Board - Offense: Who is left?
Oregon has the No. 3 ranked recruiting class in the country as of today with a total of 18 commitments, ten of them on the offensive side of the ball. With a total 2021 class size expected to be so...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news