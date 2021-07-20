Can Cristobal and Oregon land a fourth straight Top Ten recruiting class?

Countless requirements go into college football coaching, but talent acquisition is among the most important. Certainly, the ability to develop players, keep them healthy, keep them eligible, and get everyone executing the system are also crucial. But when you look at the top teams and programs in college football, they all have a common thread; they have a great coaching, and they acquire great talent. Many people say stars do not matter and in some cases they don't. Some players overachieve from how they projected in high school; some underachieve. Some staffs develop better than others. In the long run though, the teams that rank at the top of the recruiting charts year after year are the ones playing in the best bowls. These teams are always up there in the top echelons of the football and recruiting rankings, examples like Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and occasionally others.

Cristobal has embedded a winning culture at Oregon (Tom Corno)

In the last three recruiting cycles, there has been a new frequent flyer on the elite recruiting block. Since Mario Cristobal took the helm at Oregon, they have landed three consecutive top ten recruiting classes capped by the No. 3 nationally ranked 2021 class. But the thing with recruiting is, it never ends. As of Saturday, with the addition of Rivals250 offensive guard Dave Iuli, the class 2022 is up to 16 commitments with only a handful of spaces left. It is a solid class by any measure and is currently ranked No. 7 in the nation. But what are the chances Cristobal and his staff and land attack Top Ten class again this season? Despite Oregon's lofty current national recruiting ranking of No. 7, it will be very tough to stay in the top ten as teams start adding more commitments. With 16 total commitments, Oregon is nearing the end of their additions. Numerous other teams below them in the team rankings have many more guys to add which will boost them past the Ducks. To help explain the answer to this question a little background is required with the Rivals rankings. Rivals assigns every recruit a point value based on several factors including how highly they rank within the Rivals250, their Rivals rating among other things. On top of that, Rivals only takes the Top 20 ranked signees for each school, so any commitments over 20 do not get counted for additional team rankings points. But in the most simplistic of terms, this can get boiled down to what kind of star ratings would the Ducks need to have a top ten class. With that in mind I looked back at the last five seasons to see what the cut off would be. While this is not a perfect system, it gives a good estimation for the star average needed to have a top ten class over the last five years. Basically a 3.60 will get you a top ten class almost every year. Yes, if you have less than 20 commits, then a 3.6 may not do it. But with 20 commitments or more 3.6 will probably do it.



Recruiting star avg No. 8, 9 10 and Oregon 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 No. 8 team

3.82 3.61 3.64 4.06

3.67 No. 9 team

3.44 3.64 3.5 3.61 3.61 No. 10 team

3.64 3.52 3.65 3.76 3.39 Average 3.63 3.59 3.60 3.81 3.56 Oregon rank

3 9 7 13 18 UO star avg.

3.91 3.64 3.58 3.42 3.32