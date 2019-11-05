News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-05 06:39:12 -0600') }} football Edit

How the Oregon Ducks crashed college football's playoff party

Few teams are having more fun than the Oregon Ducks, who lead the PAC-12 with a 6-0 conference record and a #7 national ranking.
Few teams are having more fun than the Oregon Ducks, who lead the PAC-12 with a 6-0 conference record and a #7 national ranking. (Jaime Valdez - USA Today Sports)
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer

It took two years for Mario Cristobal to build a juggernaut at Oregon. After an upbeat 9-4 season in 2018 the Ducks have reached the second bye week of 2019 ranked 7th in the country, 8-1 overall a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}