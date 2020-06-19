DuckSportsAuthority - How things stand with top five uncommitted ATHs



Many thought the coronavirus pandemic and recruiting dead period would slow the recruiting process down for most recruits. Instead, it has had the opposite effect. Commitments started coming at an exponential rate, with many top prospects deciding they wanted to end their recruitments. We're taking a look where the recruitment of the top five uncommitted players at each position stand. Up next are the athletes.





*****

Top contenders: USC, Texas, Oregon Recruiting outlook: Wright will probably end up at USC because of the proximity to home, but also because he has a strong interest in acting. Texas could gain some momentum if he’s able to get back to Austin, but that will have to wait until after the dead period is over. Oregon has done a good job of showing him how he’d fit in, so it is still in this race, too. Farrell’s take: Cornerbacks coach Donte Williams is a great recruiter and it’s unlikely he strikes out on Wright for USC. Wright will be tempted by Texas, Oregon and others, but I have the Trojans here. Watch out for academic schools like Stanford and Notre Dame, however.

*****

Top contenders: USC, Oregon, Tennessee, Georgia Recruiting outlook: A commitment from Wiggins could come at any time and the beneficiary will likely be a West Coast team. USC and Oregon seem to be in the best position to land his commitment, with a slight edge going for the Trojans. Tennessee and Georgia have tried to gain a foothold in his recruitment, but their efforts haven’t made much of a dent. Farrell’s take: I have USC for Wiggins, as I feel the Trojans have a big lead here. A lot will have to do with how the USC season goes and Clay Helton’s status.

*****

Top contenders: Miami, Auburn, Oklahoma, Georgia Recruiting outlook: Smith has a long way to go before being ready to announce a commitment, but there is a lot of optimism coming out of Miami. The Canes are definitely in the best position to get his commitment because he has visited the campus in the past and his dad and brother played for the Hurricanes. He’ll probably announce a commitment this fall after he’s able to visit schools like Auburn, Georgia and Oklahoma. Farrell’s take: Miami has to be the call here for Smith as a legacy recruit and how hard the Canes have been on him.

*****

Top contenders: USC, Oregon, Auburn, Alabama, Clemson Recruiting outlook: The Trojans are the favorite to land Smith’s commitment and it could be coming sooner rather than later. Oregon is the biggest threat to USC at this point, but Auburn, Alabama and Clemson are in the picture. They all have ground to make up if they want to overtake USC, and they’ll need to act quickly if they plan to do so. Farrell’s take: Another one going to USC here? Yep. Smith has been a heavy lean to the Trojans for a while.

*****