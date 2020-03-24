Unprecedented changes to the recruiting calendar by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic has turned the recruiting world on its head. Recruits and college coaches now have to navigate a recruiting dead period, meaning college coaches cannot have any on-campus or in-person contact with prospects, until at least April 15. There is no telling how this change will affect the 2021 recruiting cycle, but here is a look at where the recruitment of the top five uncommitted players at each position stands. Last week we looked at the offensive side of the ball. This week, it is the defense, with today's focus on defensive ends.

1. J.T. Tuimoloau

Top contenders: Ohio State, Washington, Oregon, USC Recruiting outlook: Tuimoloau’s commitment timeline is a little up in the air right now but there is no question Ohio State has momentum. The Buckeyes are surging but there is no way Washington, Oregon, and USC are going to give up without a fight. There are a lot of ties to Washington and the in-state school is doing all they can to keep him close to home. USC and Oregon are very much in the race as well. Farrell's take: Ohio State appears to be the leader here according to most while USC and Oregon try to sell him on staying west. However I think his home state school, Washington, will be the biggest threat to the Buckeyes. But right now I have Ohio State.

2. Monkell Goodwine

Monkell Goodwine (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Tennessee, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M Recruiting outlook: Goodwine does a good job communicating with coaches, but it seems like Oklahoma and Alabama will be in this for the long haul. Tennessee is working hard to build on their relationship with Goodwine and Texas A&M is leaning on the connection between Goodwine and his former teammate Josh Moten, a 2020 Aggie signee. LSU was going to get an official visit but those plans are uncertain at this point. Farrell's take: This is a hard one to read as it’s still early in the process for Goodwine but I like Oklahoma right now over Alabama and some others. Keep an eye on Texas A&M here though as I have a feeling about them. But the Sooners are the team to beat.

3. Tunmise Adeleye

Rivals100 DL TUnmise Adeleye recently moved from Texas to Florida and wasted no time letting the Sunshine State prospects know who he was.



Extended OL/DL one-on-one video here: https://t.co/FRt9AHlMKG pic.twitter.com/CXnZ2xekI8 — Rivals (@Rivals) February 17, 2020

Top contenders: Ohio State, Florida, Alabama, Texas A&M Recruiting outlook: The Buckeyes appear to be a mainstay near the top of Adeleye’s list and just recently Florida flipped with Alabama to join Ohio State as the top contenders. The Aggies, Buckeyes and Crimson Tide were going to host him this spring but those visits have been postponed. Adeleye would like commit in early August. Farrell's take: The Gators have made a move but Ohio State has a solid lead here in my opinion and he could commit anytime.

4. Dylan Brooks

Dylan Brooks (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Tennessee, Florida State, LSU, Auburn, Alabama Recruiting outlook: Auburn is in good position for Brooks, but Tennessee has gotten him on campus many times over the last year. Alabama is also in pursuit and Brooks has shown significant interest in the Tide as well. Look for Florida State and LSU to remain contenders for a long time, too. Farrell's take: Brooks is hard to read but you have to think Auburn has the edge here as an in-state kid who has a great relationship with the staff. The Vols are one to watch as well here and you can never count out Alabama. But right now I feel it’s Auburn.

5. T.J. Bollers