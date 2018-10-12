Huge recruiting weekend for Oregon sports
Oregon (4-1) faces their toughest test so far this season when Washington (5-1) takes a trip south for their annual rivalry game. Both Oregon football and basketball are taking advantage of the occasion by bringing in blue-chip talent from across the nation.
Football official visitors
The headliner for football no doubt is Kayvon Thibodeaux. The five-star prospect will be making an official visit up to Eugene following an unofficial visit this spring. One of the serious contenders for the elite defender is Florida State where he has previously visited officially. Their struggles could help the Ducks here.
Making the trip across the country from Florida is Thomas Aquinas DE Braylen Ingraham. He has a top five of Florida, Miami, Kentucky, Alabama and Oregon.
Having committed Duck Isaac Townsend in town on his official visit can only help with the other prospects.
Basketball official visitors
What a week for Dana Altman and the Oregon basketball program. They started their practices for the 2018 season, and return from Pac-12 media day where they were picked to finish No. 1 in the conference this season.
Parlaying that momentum into recruiting, they will have some studs in the stands watching the football team while on their official basketball visits.
We are talking Blue Chip City right here folks.
Unofficial visitors
Oregon football will also be playing host to some serious talent on unofficial visits including three committed Ducks for the 2019 class, plus a host of underclassman targets.
Overall, a huge weekend for Oregon sports.