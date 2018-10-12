Oregon (4-1) faces their toughest test so far this season when Washington (5-1) takes a trip south for their annual rivalry game. Both Oregon football and basketball are taking advantage of the occasion by bringing in blue-chip talent from across the nation.





The headliner for football no doubt is Kayvon Thibodeaux. The five-star prospect will be making an official visit up to Eugene following an unofficial visit this spring. One of the serious contenders for the elite defender is Florida State where he has previously visited officially. Their struggles could help the Ducks here.

Making the trip across the country from Florida is Thomas Aquinas DE Braylen Ingraham. He has a top five of Florida, Miami, Kentucky, Alabama and Oregon.

Having committed Duck Isaac Townsend in town on his official visit can only help with the other prospects.

