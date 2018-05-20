Huge Sunday: Ducks land two Rivals100 prospects
Oregon landed two major commitment on Sunday night when Mater Dei teammates Sean Dollars and Jeremiah Criddell announced their commitment to the Ducks during a press conference held at their high school. They joined Mase Funa and Keyon Ware-Hudson as an unprecedented four members of the same high school team to commit to one Oregon recruiting class.
Mater Dei won the CIF championship last season with a 15-0 record, despite playing one of the toughest high school schedules in the country.
6-foot-1, 185-pound Jeremiah Criddell is a member of the prestigious Rivals100 ranked as the No. 54-overall prospect in the country, and the No. 9-ranked cornerback.
Dollars is the No. 2 ranked all-purpose back in the nation and the No. 59-ranked overall prospect in 2019. Both players are considered high four-stars.
“Really, just the coaching staff (stands out),” Dollars said. “It’s a family. We really built a great relationship me and coach (Keith) Heyward, Donte (Williams), coach (Mario) Cristobal. The whole coaching staff always checks up on me and that’s a big deal to me.”
Prior to today’s additions the Ducks had 7 total prospects committed to their class of 2019 and was ranked as the No. 19 class in the nation.