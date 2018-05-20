Mater Dei won the CIF championship last season with a 15-0 record, despite playing one of the toughest high school schedules in the country.

Oregon landed two major commitment on Sunday night when Mater Dei teammates Sean Dollars and Jeremiah Criddell announced their commitment to the Ducks during a press conference held at their high school. They joined Mase Funa and Keyon Ware-Hudson as an unprecedented four members of the same high school team to commit to one Oregon recruiting class.





6-foot-1, 185-pound Jeremiah Criddell is a member of the prestigious Rivals100 ranked as the No. 54-overall prospect in the country, and the No. 9-ranked cornerback.

Dollars is the No. 2 ranked all-purpose back in the nation and the No. 59-ranked overall prospect in 2019. Both players are considered high four-stars.

“Really, just the coaching staff (stands out),” Dollars said. “It’s a family. We really built a great relationship me and coach (Keith) Heyward, Donte (Williams), coach (Mario) Cristobal. The whole coaching staff always checks up on me and that’s a big deal to me.”

Prior to today’s additions the Ducks had 7 total prospects committed to their class of 2019 and was ranked as the No. 19 class in the nation.