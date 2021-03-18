DuckSportsAuthority - Hykeem Williams has quickly emerged as a top WR in 2023

Hykeem Williams has quickly emerged as a top WR in 2023
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan wide receiver Hykeem Williams has exploded onto the scene in 2021. His first offer January 1 from Miami. He is now over two dozen after adding offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, South Carolina and West Virginia.
"It has been pretty crazy with all the offers coming in," said Williams. "My approach right now is just to build relationships, get to know different coaches, and see what I can learn about each program."
He has a lot of programs to learn about.
The 6-foot-4, 200 pounder has quickly emerged as one of the top sophomores in the Sunshine State. He didn't grow up with a favorite school, so he is looking at all of his options the same early on.
"I didn't have that dream school. I didn't have that college team I grew up following like that. No school really stands out to me right now. All has happened pretty fast, and I am just talking to all the schools I can, and seeing what I like about each one.
"Some schools I talk to once a week, some I am talking to through my coach almost every day, and I am just getting to know the coaches. It is so early for me."
Some schools are making strong efforts to connect with the 2023 talent early.
"Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama are some of the schools I talk to the most right now," said Williams. "All those are great schools.
"Florida State and Miami are in-state schools with tradition. Alabama wins all the time. Georgia is right there behind Alabama with a lot of great players. Oklahoma has a great offense every year. All those schools stand out to me."
Williams mentioned specifically Rob Likens of Miami, Ron Dugans of Florida State and Dennis Simmons of Oklahomas as coaches has has really connected with quickly, but he compliments all the coaches in general that he speaks with.
The next step for Williams will be to take visits. He can't wait to get out and see schools in person.
"There are so many schools that I want to visit this summer or next season. Miami, Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Alabama, UCF, Oregon, USC and some others.
"All this is new to me, so I want to get out and see different places. I want to meet the coaches in person, see the campus, and see what it feels like at different schools.
"All I know now is what the coaches say over the phone and what I have seen on TV, so I cannot wait for the visits."
All schools have a chance at this stage for the All-American wideout. He can't wait to continue with this journey.
"I have been in Florida my whole life, so I am really open to getting out, and seeing somewhere different," said Williams. "I could stay in state, but I could go out of state too. I want to see where I feel most welcome, and what scheme fits me best.
"Visits will help with that a lot. I am just going to take my time, and enjoy all of this."