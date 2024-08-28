PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Iapani Laloulu: "Can't wait to get to play on Saturday with the guys."

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

Poncho Laloulu Embraces Leadership Role as Oregon Prepares for Season Opener

As Oregon football gears up for its highly anticipated season opener, offensive lineman Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu is ready to step into a pivotal role. The sophomore lineman, known for his versatility and leadership, has emerged as a key figure in the Ducks' preparations, especially after an intense fall camp.

"We're going good, kind of excited," Laloulu said. "Game day is almost here. Time just went by at fall camp, so just can't wait to get to play on Saturday with the guys."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2tHTGR0OWZvakNjP3NpPUxpRm40Yk16SlE4cFFLWGY/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Laloulu, who has experience playing both guard and center, is unfazed by the increased responsibility. "Nothing new to me," he remarked. "I can play wherever the coaches need me, especially in the interior. So playing guard, center, like, still is good, you know, because I've been playing it last year and stuff. So it's kind of natural for me to fall right back into playing guard."

One of the standout moments of fall camp has been Laloulu's growing leadership, particularly his vocal presence on the field. "I feel like one thing where I really grew was being vocal," he explained. "It's one thing I really wanted to be able to do—be vocal and be confident in the calls that I've been making. Throughout this whole fall camp, I've kind of been able to talk more and give the communication as well throughout the line and also to the QB and the running back and stuff."

The camaraderie and cohesion among the offensive line have been evident throughout the preseason. "Man, I ain't gonna lie—we were really connected from the first day of fall camp," Laloulu said. "We connected like real—we're really tight and stuff like that now. With the communication on the field and the way we move, like, we talk about moving like a national championship team, and I feel like we've been doing that from the beginning of fall camp."

When asked about his teammate, Charlie Pickard, Laloulu had nothing but praise for the fellow lineman. "Charlie, that guy, he's vocal. He's a real leader, and it really shows in the things that he does off the field and on the field—the way he is in the weight room and the way he attacks. Especially ever since I've been here, Charlie's been that type of leader that I can count on, you know, and go to ask answers for questions, and he gives me answers about stuff like that."

Laloulu's versatility and understanding of the game have been instrumental in his development. Playing both guard and center has provided him with a unique perspective on the field. "Having that knowledge, you know, with center and guard is great because I'm able to see stuff that I wasn't able to see at center, especially with the perimeter and everything on the outside where center only can really see everything that's in the trenches," he noted. "So being able to be at guard and just noticing everything and stuff like that and giving some help to whoever is playing center, I'll just relay the communication, the calls to him and let him know what I see that he can't see."

As the season approaches, Laloulu has set high goals for himself. "I want to be the best at everything that I do," he stated confidently. "I want to, obviously, win the Rimington [Trophy] as a young dude and to go and follow in the footsteps of JPJ and stuff—the thing that he left over here of leaving a legacy of centers and stuff like that. So I just want to be the best offensive lineman in the country and stuff like that."

With his eyes set on greatness and a commitment to excellence, Laloulu is poised to make a significant impact as the Ducks take the field this season.


