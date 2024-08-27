Idaho Game Week: Tuesday Practice Report
Oregon continued its preparation for the 2024 season opener with an afternoon practice Tuesday ahead of Saturday's 4:30 PM game time.
Following practice, Dillon Gabriel, Kenyon Sadiq, and Teitum Tuioti spoke with media.
Here is our summary report from the afternoon.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel expressed his excitement and determination as the Ducks prepare to take the field for their season opener. Speaking Tuesday, Gabriel emphasized the importance of maintaining a winning mentality, stating that his primary focus is simply to "find a way to get a W," regardless of the means.
Gabriel, who has high expectations both from himself and the team, acknowledged the challenges posed by the opposition’s defense but emphasized that his preparation remains centered on maximizing opportunities and executing each play. He noted the importance of starting strong, avoiding complacency, and maintaining intensity throughout the game.
Reflecting on his experience at UCF, Gabriel highlighted the significance of playing against teams with something to prove, emphasizing that Oregon must be prepared and cannot afford to "come out sleepwalking."
Gabriel also discussed the camaraderie he has built with his teammates, attributing their close bond to the intense preparation and shared experiences over the past eight months. He shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming game at Autzen Stadium, expressing confidence in the team's ability to perform and the thrill of playing in such an environment.
As Gabriel looks ahead to the season, he remains focused on balancing aggressive play with smart decision-making, ensuring that the Ducks are prepared to execute their game plan effectively.
Sophomore tight end Kenyon Sadiq expressed excitement ahead of the Ducks' season opener, particularly relishing the opportunity to face familiar opponents from his home state of Idaho. Sadiq, an Idaho native, noted the unique experience of playing against teams where he knows several players, including some he grew up with and competed against in various youth leagues.
"It's cool to see guys I knew growing up, and now we're on opposite sides," Sadiq said. "It's going to be fun to get out there and hit someone else for a change."
Sadiq emphasized the team's focus on maintaining a "next play mentality," a significant improvement from earlier in the year when mistakes would linger. He credited the extra days of preparation for allowing the team to dive deep into film study, giving them an edge as they finalize their game plan.
Reflecting on his role in the offense, Sadiq mentioned his versatility, expressing confidence in contributing wherever needed. He highlighted the depth of the Ducks' roster, making it challenging for opponents to cover all of Oregon's offensive weapons.
As he prepares for his debut, Sadiq aims to showcase his growth, particularly in blocking and overall speed. He remains focused on playing his game and making an impact on the field.
Oregon edge rusher Teitum Tuioti is ready to set the tone for the Ducks' defense as the season kicks off this weekend. Tuioti, reflecting on the long offseason, expressed the excitement shared by the team to finally face an opponent other than their own squad.
"We're all excited. It's been a minute since we went against a different team, so we're ready to do our best and set the tone for this year," Tuioti said.
Entering his second year at the college level, Tuioti highlighted how his game preparation has evolved, particularly with increased focus on film study and understanding formations. He also emphasized his improvement in the run game, noting that this has been a key area of growth for him since last season.
With the Ducks preparing to face Idaho, Tuioti praised the coaching staff for their effective game plan, which has enabled the team to play fast and confidently. He acknowledged Idaho's strong returning offensive line but expressed readiness to compete and execute.
As part of Oregon's edge rush group, which has to replace significant production from last year, Tuioti is eager to prove that the unit remains one of the best in the nation. "We just want to show the world that we're one of the best groups in the nation," he said, underscoring the depth and talent within the room.
Despite the preseason hype surrounding Oregon, with analysts predicting a potential national title run, Tuioti and his teammates remain focused on taking it one game at a time. "We know we have a good team, but we're always just worried about the next game," Tuioti remarked.
Looking back on his progress, Tuioti credited his added weight and experience for his increased comfort and effectiveness on the field. He and the defense are determined to stop the run against Idaho, allowing them to dominate on third downs.
"We for sure got to stop the run," Tuioti emphasized. "After that, we can have fun on third down."