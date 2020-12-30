DuckSportsAuthority - If I Were A Betting Man: New Year's Six picks

This unpredictable college football season is about to close, but was it really all that unpredictable? Oregon beat USC in the Pac-12 championship game. Alabama beat Florida in the SEC. Oklahoma, Ohio State and Clemson extended their conference championship win streaks to six, four and six years respectively.

In other words, not even a global pandemic that wreaked havoc with rosters, coaching staffs, schedules and practices can stop the Sooners, Buckeyes, etc., from ruling their fiefdoms. After seven years, Clemson has six playoff appearances, the rest of the ACC combined has one. Alabama has six, the rest of the SEC - two. Ohio State has four, the rest of the conference - one. And Oklahoma (four) is the only Big 12 team to make it thus far.

There were surprises, obviously. Penn State, Michigan and to a lesser extent Florida State, performed far below program standards. And multiple Group of Five storylines emerged in the form of Cincinnati, the Mullets vs. Mormons classic, plus the Sun Belt sweeping three games in the Big 12 before winning four bowl games and losing the fifth in overtime.

But when it comes to the playoff field, its same old, same old. Each of the last six playoffs have consisted of three of the Big Four (Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, OU) and one wild card.

So 2020, despite the herky-jerky nature of the season, served as a reminder that the top-of-the-line Haves remain in charge, pretty much no matter what.

The Betting Man remains in charge of the picks race, despite a disastrous Championship Weekend. Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com will try to nudge the Rivals publishers closer after covering Tennessee against four teams participating in the New Year’s Six games. For the analysts, who took it on the chin after winning this contest in 2019, South Central expert Sam Spiegelman will attempt to finish strong.

Off we go.

All games are ET and on ESPN and point spreads are from Covers.com