Illinois Overpowers Oregon in Big Ten Showdown, 109-77

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — No. 22 Illinois overwhelmed No. 9 Oregon with a relentless offensive display Sunday, cruising to a decisive 109-77 victory at Matthew Knight Arena. The Illini (10-3, 2-1 Big Ten) controlled the game from midway through the first half, handing the Ducks (12-2, 1-2) their most lopsided loss of the season.

Illinois dominated in nearly every facet of the game, shooting an impressive 58% from the field and 55% from beyond the arc. The Illini’s balanced attack was spearheaded by Tre White, who recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds. Ben Humrichous added 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers, while Kasparas Jakucionis contributed 16 points and six assists. Illinois also owned the paint, finishing with a 43-31 rebounding advantage and scoring 18 second-chance points.

The Ducks started strong, taking an early 7-2 lead, but Illinois responded with a 12-0 run to seize momentum. The Illini capitalized on their defensive intensity, forcing Oregon into early turnovers and difficult shots. By halftime, Illinois had built a 45-38 lead, fueled by their outside shooting and ability to convert on fast breaks.

In the second half, Illinois buried any hopes of an Oregon comeback with an offensive explosion, outscoring the Ducks 64-39. The Illini opened the half on a 16-4 run, highlighted by Humrichous’ sharpshooting and Jakucionis’ playmaking. Illinois’ lead ballooned to as many as 32 points, as they continued to connect from deep and dominate on the boards.

Oregon struggled to match Illinois’ pace and precision. Supreme Cook led the Ducks with 20 points, and Nate Bittle added 13 points and five rebounds. However, Oregon’s inability to string together stops and their struggles from beyond the arc (33%) proved costly. Despite Cook’s efficient scoring, the Ducks lacked consistency, shooting just 43% overall and committing 10 turnovers that Illinois converted into 18 points.

Defensively, Oregon had no answer for Illinois’ spacing and ball movement. The Illini recorded 17 assists on 42 made field goals and hit 16 three-pointers, showcasing their depth with eight players contributing from beyond the arc. Illinois also dictated the tempo, outscoring Oregon 20-6 in fast-break points.

This loss highlights the challenges Oregon faces in its first season as a member of the Big Ten. After a dominant non-conference run, the Ducks are now 1-2 in league play and will need to regroup quickly as the schedule intensifies. Illinois, meanwhile, continues to establish itself as a contender in the conference, using this emphatic road victory to solidify its position in the top 25.

Oregon will look to bounce back as it hosts Maryland (11-2, 1-1) Sunday.



