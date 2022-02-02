 DuckSportsAuthority - In-state OLB Emarrion Winston rejoins Oregon's recruiting class
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-02 13:54:10 -0600') }} football Edit

In-state OLB Emarrion Winston rejoins Oregon's recruiting class

Ryan Young • DuckSportsAuthority
Oregon won its second recruiting battle of the day Wednesday as three-star outside linebacker Emarrion Winston, who was previously committed to the Ducks, rejoined their recruiting class on National Signing Day.

Winston, an in-state standout from Central Catholic HS in Portland, had been committed from July of 2020 until backing off his pledge Dec. 9 following the Ducks coaching change.

He was also considering Washington leading up to his announcement that he will be a Duck after all.

Oregon had earlier in the day won a major recruiting battle, flipping four-star running back Jordan Bryant-James, from Murfreesboro, Tenn., from Georgia.

The Ducks are still waiting on an announcement from four-star offensive lineman Dave Iuli (Puyallup, Wash.), who is deciding between Oregon, Miami and USC, though it's looking like more of a two-team battle between the Ducks and Hurricanes, where former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal has made Iuli a priority.

Check back for more updates.

