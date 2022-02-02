In-state OLB Emarrion Winston rejoins Oregon's recruiting class

Oregon won its second recruiting battle of the day Wednesday as three-star outside linebacker Emarrion Winston, who was previously committed to the Ducks, rejoined their recruiting class on National Signing Day.

Winston, an in-state standout from Central Catholic HS in Portland, had been committed from July of 2020 until backing off his pledge Dec. 9 following the Ducks coaching change.

He was also considering Washington leading up to his announcement that he will be a Duck after all.

