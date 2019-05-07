News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-07 08:34:15 -0500') }} football Edit

In-state schools already after 2022 RB Quintavious Lockett

Ugmubk2euzp1idkabaw0
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Quintavious Lockett visited Georgia Tech for the first time in the spring and the Yellow Jackets offered. He was at Georgia in the fall and the Bulldogs offered.The 5-foot-11, 220 pound running bac...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}