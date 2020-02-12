This week marked the release of the 2021 class rankings, the first iteration of the list for this recruiting cycle. For the Oregon Ducks under Mario Cristobal, the bar of expectations was already high having landed the No. 7 class in the nation his first season as head coach and the No. 9 class his second. Despite the anticipated relatively small size of the class this year for Oregon, they have a chance to crack the Top Ten again based on quality alone having landed five of their first six commits on the initial Rivals250.

Kyron Ware-Hudson has great WR size and hands (A.J. Jacobson)

Second ranked inside linebacker in the country, the Oregon native continues the Ducks' streak of amazing LB recruiting after signing the two two in the country last year, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.



Absolutely dynamic playmaker, McGee has the internal lightning that De'Anthony Thomas exhibited at the same stage in his playing career. As a running back, wide receiver or return man, McGee will be a touchdown scorer for Oregon.



Big, strong receiver with elite hands, Ware-Hudson runs the routes of smaller guys and can go get the ball in traffic. Terrific player at a position of need.



Likely to get his first shot as a safety for Oregon, Beavers can play at the Pac-12 level on either side of the ball.



One of the top offensive tackles in the nation projects on the right side for the Ducks. Simmons has surprising agility for a big fella.

