DuckSportsAuthority - Insider report: New Oregon DC Tim DeRuyter

To get some expert analysis of the newest coach, Duck Sports Authority turned to Golden Bear Report publisher Trace Travers to get his insights into what DeRuyter will bring to the table at Oregon.

The Oregon Ducks are on the cusp of announcing the hiring of Cal defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter to fill that role in Eugene. He will be implementing a 4-3 defense when he arrives despite running a 3-4 base in Berkeley, a decision made by the Ducks based upon the current and future depth charts.

What are DeRuyter's strengths as a DC?

The big thing DeRuyter brought with him initially was different ways of rushing four and bringing pressure from different angles. That was on display a handful of times throughout his tenure at Cal, where disguised pressure led to big sacks to end games (see the end of Cal's 2017 game vs. Ole Miss and Cal's 2018 game vs. USC).



He disguises coverages well, and while Cal had struggles from time to time, DeRuyter adapted the defense around what worked. For example, Cal lost OLB Cameron Goode in game one of 2018 and didn't have any depth at the position. DeRuyter moved defensive end Tevin Paul to OLB to shore up depth, and Paul ended up leading the team in tackles for loss that year. He's good at molding his scheme around talent.

What things could he improve on as DC?

It's a bit difficult to say what he needs to improve on (note that he wasn't the primary playcaller on defense in 2020, former Duck Peter Sirmon was), but there were a couple of common threads when Cal struggled on defense. It usually involved getting beat over the top, which happens from time to time when you play man up on the outside, but running QBs also provided an issue. These are things that can and do happen to everyone, but there was never a glaring hole in Cal's defense with DeRuyter involved.

How satisfied were Cal fans and analysts with his work there?

DeRuyter helped to clean up a defense that set records in futility, to the point where defense is now Cal's identity. That has endeared him to a lot of people in the Cal sphere. His position group, the outside linebackers, were the deciding factor in why Cal beat Oregon last year. That made a lot of people happy. I can only speak for myself, but I felt DeRuyter was straightforward and personable in my interactions with him.

How would you assess DeRuyter as a recruiter?

As a recruiter, DeRuyter helped to land a handful of guys, though the feeling is that he's a better developer than recruiter. He's big on guys from Texas, but he also has southern California roots (he attended St. John Bosco and has a good relationship with the coaches there). He targets two things mainly, length and quick twitch ability, a piece he helped add to the Cal defense.

How did he get along with the coaches and players?

I never heard of any problems with DeRuyter and coaches/players during his time at Cal. He garnered respect and trust by helping to turn the defense around early, which helped with the players going forward.

