Dan Lanning could keep it a secret no more. He refused to put out a roster depth chart ahead of this Week 1 matchup against No. 3 Georgia, but there were no surprises on Saturday. As expected, it was the veteran Auburn transfer Bo Nix leading the Ducks in Athens. Four running backs received action in the first quarter as well, which too was expected with the added depth in the offseason. Nix was not as calm and collected as the veteran probably should have been. His two early interceptions quickly gave Georgia the momentum that was never relinquished. Out of the running backs, it was Sean Dollars who had the best day, but none of the four did anything to stand out. A Camden Lewis field goal accounted for the only points of the first half for Oregon, and that did not change in the final 30 minutes. It was all Georgia on Saturday, as the reigning national champs (and Lanning's former program) beat No. 11 Oregon, 49-3.



Scoring summary

First Quarter 6:36, Georgia: Ladd McConkey 9-yard rush (Jack Podlesny PAT), 7-0 UGA Second Quarter 14:55, Georgia: Stetson Bennett 1-yard rush (Jack Podlesny PAT), 14-0 UGA 8:25, Georgia: Kenny McIntosh 1-yard rush (Jack Podlesny PAT), 21-0 UGA 4:03, Oregon: Camden Lewis 35-yard field goal, 21-3 UGA 0:57, Georgia: Stetson Bennett 4-yard pass to Ladd McConkey (Jack Podlesny PAT), 28-3 UGA Third Quarter 12:17, Georgia: Kendall Milton 12-yard rush (Jack Podlesny PAT), 35-3 UGA 5:20, Georgia: Stetson Bennett 18-yard pass to Adonai Mitchell (Jack Podlesny PAT), 42-3 UGA Fourth Quarter 14:50, Georgia: Carson Beck 18-yard pass to Kendall Milton (Jack Podlesny PAT), 49-3 UGA

Turning point of the game

About halfway into the second quarter, Bo Nix again was constructing a promising drive. A quick pass to Noah Whittington on third down picked up Oregon’s seventh first down of the game. A horse collar tackle tacked on 15 more yards and the Ducks looked like they were going to strike back after quickly trailing by 14. Instead, Nix threw a pass directly into traffic for his second interception of the game and momentum turned for the worse. Stetson Bennett continued to march down the field with ease after that and made it a three-touchdown deficit. The responding drive was much like the others. Bo Nix didn’t have much of a problem marching down the field in the first half, yet he struggled to score and limit turnovers. A Camden Lewis field goal would have been a glimmer of hope if it weren’t for a fourth Bulldog touchdown to close out the first half, making it a 28-3 lead. The second half was not the turnaround Oregon needed for any chance of making it a close game. The defense was unable to sniff out the quick pass attempts, which set up the run game perfectly. Bennett looked unshakable in his first game since the title. His defense shut it down as well and made it impossible for the Ducks to regain life.

Ducks' offensive player of the game

RB Sean Dollars Not a whole lot to choose from for the Ducks. If I had to pick, it would probably be Sean Dollars. In his fourth season, and finally healthy, the redshirt sophomore had 3 catches for 16 yards from the backfield and 33 rushing yards. The 3 catches were tied for second-most by any receiver while the 33 rushing yards led all running backs. It's all relative, as they say.

Ducks' defensive player of the game

LB Justin Flowe Just like the offense, there were not many bright spots for Oregon on the defensive side. Justin Flowe, despite a couple of missed tackles, was the best out of the unit. He was second on the team with 10 tackles and was the only Duck defender to record a tackle for loss.

Ducks play of the game

Bo Nix had a nice 16-yard pass out to Mar’Keise Irving early in the second quarter that tacked on 15 more yards after a penalty, moving the Ducks to the Georgia 29. At this point in the game, Oregon was only down 14 and on pace to finally strike back before the following play ended in a turnover.

Why Ducks lost the game

Well, it’s a pretty simple formula to follow. In order to win football games, you need to score touchdowns on offense and limit touchdowns on defense. Oregon failed to do both, resulting in an exponential deficit.

What it means for the Ducks

Thankfully for the Ducks, there will not be another Georgia on the schedule the rest of the way out. They got their big game out of the way and now can focus on a much more manageable Pac-12 schedule and regrouping to try to make a run at an attainable conference championship. A one-loss record, only falling to Georgia, wouldn't eliminate the chance of a College Football Playoff run either. It won’t be easy, but Lanning can still make this a successful season. The initial No. 11 ranking will drop heavily, but staying in the top 25 the rest of the way is doable.

No more room for nerves

This 46-point loss will sting and always be on the minds for this Oregon team. In his first game as a head coach, Lanning obviously had lots of nerves. His team too shared that trait and looked overmatched before even having a chance to compete. Nix’s lackluster game and failure to get into the endzone will only continue to heighten the commotion of the quarterback competition. Ty Thompson never got a snap, as Kenny Dillingham went with Nix to finish out the blowout. Nix still was able to move down the field, relatively well, which is promising considering the future defenses Oregon will go against. The final drive for Oregon got all the way to the goal line. This group never quit even though they had all the reasons to do so. Returning to Autzen and playing Eastern Washington will be a pick-me-up game for the Ducks before they have to re-group for another top-25 matchup against BYU.

Stats