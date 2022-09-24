Instant Recap: Oregon 44, Washington State 41
Pac-12 Conference play started for No. 15 Oregon with its first road game of the year. Though the opener was played against Georgia in Georgia, it was deemed a neutral site game since it took place in Atlanta. Saturday’s game was held in Pullman against Washington State. The Cougars entered the contest on the brink of being ranked in the top 25 with a perfect 3-0 record and an upset win over previously-ranked Wisconsin on their resume. In front of a sold-out Martin Stadium, they set out to prove the voters wrong.
The Cougars' upset dreams were cut short as Oregon (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) battled from behind to steal the road victory.
The game's first possession came far too easy for Washington State as they marched down the field for a quick touchdown. The drive started with a flea flicker and ended with a Cameron Ward rushing touchdown. The Ducks had a quick offensive response of their own but only managed a field goal in the end.
That was the theme of the game. The Cougars (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) stopped Oregon's momentum once things got to the red zone. Bo Nix’s first four drives only amounted to nine Oregon points, even contributing to seven for the Cougars via a pick-six.
The Ducks had 142 more yards than the Cougs in the first half, yet trailed by 8 heading into the locker room.
It was not until late in the fourth quarter that Oregon took its first lead of the game. The defense finally got a stop, and Bo Nix drove the ball down with ease connecting with Troy Franklin for the 50-yard touchdown. The defense was not done after the third down stop. They followed with points of their own via interception to knock-off the Cougars 44-41.
Oregon had plenty of chances to take what would have been its only lead of the game much earlier on. Costly penalties, special teams miscues, and ultimately not enough in the tank resulted in a much closer contest than it could have been.
There were two huge opportunities for Oregon to take the lead early in the fourth. A very unorthodox interception set the Ducks up with decent field position. They failed to get a first down and punted the ball back to the Cougars immediately. On that drive, the Ducks were an arm’s length away from taking down Ward for a sack on fourth down. Instead, the young transfer maneuvered around and connected with Nakia Watson for a first down.
That drive also crushed Oregon with penalties. D.J. Johnson was ejected for targeting while Brandon Dorlus was marked with roughing the passer on a crucial third-and-long. Eventually, Robert Ferell scored the touchdown and the Ducks were looking up at a 12-point deficit with less than seven minutes to go.
Oregon handled Eastern Washington, an FCS team, two weeks ago. The former FCS talent Ward kept too many plays alive and had Oregon looking at an early season conference loss.
In the end, Oregon’s offense finally budged and the team survived the upset. This win could look awfully strong later in the year, as the Cougars are no joke of an opponent. The Ducks will host Stanford next week, the last opposing team to win in Autzen Stadium. Another win would surely give the Ducks a shot to crack the top-10 rankings.
Scoring summary
First Quarter:
11:46, Washington State: Cameron Ward 5-yard run (Dean Janikowski PAT), 7-0 WSU
7:36, Oregon: Camden Lewis 34-yard field goal, 7-3 WSU
4:34, Washington State: Dean Janikowski 38-yard field goal, 10-3 WSU
Second Quarter:
15:00, Oregon: Camden Lewis 28-yard field goal, 10-6 WSU
4:36, Washington State: Bo Nix pass intercepted; Francisco Mauigoa 96-yard return (Dean Janikowski PAT), 17-6 WSU
1:33, Oregon: Camden Lewis 29-yard field goal, 17-9 WSU
Third Quarter:
14:15, Oregon: Bo Nix 12-yard pass to Bucky Irving, (Two-point conversion attempt failed), 17-15 WSU
8:53, Washington State: Dean Janikowski 38-yard field goal, 20-15 WSU
4:21, Washington State: Cameron Ward 15-yard pass to De’Zhaun Stribling (Dean Janikowski PAT), 27-15 WSU
Fourth Quarter:
15:00, Oregon: Jordan James 1-yard run (Camden Lewis PAT), 27-22 WSU
6:42, Washington State: Cameron Ward 1-yard pass to Robbert Ferrell (Dean
Janikowski PAT), 34-22 WSU
3:50, Oregon: Bo Nix 1-yard pass to Cam McCormick (Camden Lewis PAT), 34-29 WSU
1:21, Oregon: Bo Nix 50-yard pass to Troy Franklin (Camden Lewis PAT), 36-34 Oregon
1:01, Oregon: Cameron Ward pass intercepted; Mase Funa 27-yard return (Camden Lewis PAT), 44-34
0:01, Washington State: Nakia Watson 1-yard run (Dean Janikowski PAT), 44-41 Oregon
Turning point
Oregon had been able to move the ball downfield all game. Scoring the big points was always where they failed to capitalize in abundance. Washington State failed to put the Ducks away on their final drive with the lead. They were bounced into a three-and-out gave Bo Nix a chance with a little over two minutes left to play. He needed less than that to find the striding Troy Franklin for a 50-yard touchdown that gave the Ducks their first lead of the game. That lead held strong to close the game and set Oregon up with a huge comeback victory.
Ducks offensive player of the game
Nix had a completely different response after throwing a pick-six against the Cougars. Instead of crumbling down and forcing more plays, the veteran stayed calm and collected. He picked apart Washington State’s secondary, throwing for 428 yards which is a new career high. When he was needed the most, he connected for a 50-yard bomb to Franklin and secured a much-needed road victory.
Ducks defensive player of the game
It surprisingly wasn’t a defensive back, nor was it a linebacker, who made the game-sealing interception. Funa was coming off the edge when he was gifted a turnover. Ward made a costly mistake and Funa took the ball to the end zone. The lead grew to two possessions and the win was all but confirmed after that point.
Play of the game
Down by five points late in the game, Trikweze Bridges capitalized on one of the stranger plays you will ever see. Ward threw a pass to Ferell for what should have been an easy completion. Bridges quickly closed in and caused the catch to be bobbled. The ball ended up in Bridges’ hands and it was ruled an interception which set Oregon up with the ball for a key possession.
Why Oregon won the game
The offense had to have been frustrated when looking at the halftime box score. Despite the yard advantage, they were trailing by 8 and failed to get into the end zone. The second half is where things changed. The offense produced successful drives and finally snuck into the end zone. The invisible wall was broken and the Ducks managed to score in abundance to close out the slugfest
Stats
Passing:
Bo Nix: 33-44, 428 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
Bucky Irving: 1-1, 18 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
Rushing:
Bucky Irving: 11 carries, 81 yards
Noah Whittington: 11 carries, 69 yards
Bo Nix: 6 carries, 30 yards
Jordan James: 3 carries, 0 yards, 1 TD
Receiving:
Chase Cota: 7 receptions, 84 yards
Troy Franklin: 5 receptions, 137 yards, 1 TD
Kris Hutson: 5 receptions, 72 yards
Bucky Irving: 5 receptions, 38 yards, 1 TD
Terrance Ferguson: 3 receptions, 22 yards
Seven McGee: 2 receptions, 18 yards
Cam McCormick: 2 receptions, 6 yards, 1 TD
Sean Dollars: 2 receptions, 1 yard
Dont’e Thornton: 1 reception, 42 yards
Bo Nix: 1 reception, 18 yards
Moliki Matavao: 1 reception, 8 yards