Pac-12 Conference play started for No. 15 Oregon with its first road game of the year. Though the opener was played against Georgia in Georgia, it was deemed a neutral site game since it took place in Atlanta. Saturday’s game was held in Pullman against Washington State. The Cougars entered the contest on the brink of being ranked in the top 25 with a perfect 3-0 record and an upset win over previously-ranked Wisconsin on their resume. In front of a sold-out Martin Stadium, they set out to prove the voters wrong.

The Cougars' upset dreams were cut short as Oregon (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) battled from behind to steal the road victory.

The game's first possession came far too easy for Washington State as they marched down the field for a quick touchdown. The drive started with a flea flicker and ended with a Cameron Ward rushing touchdown. The Ducks had a quick offensive response of their own but only managed a field goal in the end.

That was the theme of the game. The Cougars (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) stopped Oregon's momentum once things got to the red zone. Bo Nix’s first four drives only amounted to nine Oregon points, even contributing to seven for the Cougars via a pick-six.

The Ducks had 142 more yards than the Cougs in the first half, yet trailed by 8 heading into the locker room.

It was not until late in the fourth quarter that Oregon took its first lead of the game. The defense finally got a stop, and Bo Nix drove the ball down with ease connecting with Troy Franklin for the 50-yard touchdown. The defense was not done after the third down stop. They followed with points of their own via interception to knock-off the Cougars 44-41.

Oregon had plenty of chances to take what would have been its only lead of the game much earlier on. Costly penalties, special teams miscues, and ultimately not enough in the tank resulted in a much closer contest than it could have been.

There were two huge opportunities for Oregon to take the lead early in the fourth. A very unorthodox interception set the Ducks up with decent field position. They failed to get a first down and punted the ball back to the Cougars immediately. On that drive, the Ducks were an arm’s length away from taking down Ward for a sack on fourth down. Instead, the young transfer maneuvered around and connected with Nakia Watson for a first down.

That drive also crushed Oregon with penalties. D.J. Johnson was ejected for targeting while Brandon Dorlus was marked with roughing the passer on a crucial third-and-long. Eventually, Robert Ferell scored the touchdown and the Ducks were looking up at a 12-point deficit with less than seven minutes to go.

Oregon handled Eastern Washington, an FCS team, two weeks ago. The former FCS talent Ward kept too many plays alive and had Oregon looking at an early season conference loss.

In the end, Oregon’s offense finally budged and the team survived the upset. This win could look awfully strong later in the year, as the Cougars are no joke of an opponent. The Ducks will host Stanford next week, the last opposing team to win in Autzen Stadium. Another win would surely give the Ducks a shot to crack the top-10 rankings.