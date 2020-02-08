Ionescu helps No. 3 Oregon rout 12th-ranked Arizona 85-52
EUGENE, Ore. -- The opponent was Arizona, so of course Sabrina Ionescu was up to the challenge.The Oregon senior scored 15 points to go with 11 rebounds and 10 assists to reach double figures in al...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news