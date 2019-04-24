ATLANTA – Leading a high-major recruitment since the minute he stepped onto a high school playing floor, Isaiah Todd is ready for his last go around on the travel circuit. The five-star prospect discussed his possible reclassification, timetable for a decision and the schools involved. “What I do best: I bring energy to the team, I am a leader, skill wise, I can pretty much do whatever you want me to do,” Todd said. Last month, Todd published a final list of 10 that consists of Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Oregon, UCF, UCLA, UNC and Vanderbilt. He touched on a few of those in contention for his commitment.

Kentucky: “I like Kentucky and I love the coach (John Calipari). I love them as much as any other school in my top 10. They are just pushing for me and just saying that they will prepare me for the league better than any other school.” Maryland: “They are still involved. That is my hometown and I know the coaches well. It also feels like home.” Oklahoma State: “Whenever I went there, I felt right at home. Coach Mike (Boynton), he talked to me like I could come in and be effective immediately. I liked that about them and I liked the school, too.” Oregon: “I have talked to the assistant coach a good amount and he came to my last game of my season and he was also pushing about guys that went to the league and about helping to prepare me for the next level.” UNC: “It is close to home, I love the coaches’ character and it is a family oriented environment. Armando (Bacot) is recruiting me hard, he always has. He has been my guy since the eight grade and we have been on the same AAU teams, so I will probably be hanging out with him more since he will be a lot closer to my home.”

