Five-star Isaiah Todd talks UK, UNC, plus the reason he won't reclassify
ATLANTA – Leading a high-major recruitment since the minute he stepped onto a high school playing floor, Isaiah Todd is ready for his last go around on the travel circuit. The five-star prospect discussed his possible reclassification, timetable for a decision and the schools involved.
“What I do best: I bring energy to the team, I am a leader, skill wise, I can pretty much do whatever you want me to do,” Todd said.
Last month, Todd published a final list of 10 that consists of Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Oregon, UCF, UCLA, UNC and Vanderbilt. He touched on a few of those in contention for his commitment.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Kentucky: “I like Kentucky and I love the coach (John Calipari). I love them as much as any other school in my top 10. They are just pushing for me and just saying that they will prepare me for the league better than any other school.”
Maryland: “They are still involved. That is my hometown and I know the coaches well. It also feels like home.”
Oklahoma State: “Whenever I went there, I felt right at home. Coach Mike (Boynton), he talked to me like I could come in and be effective immediately. I liked that about them and I liked the school, too.”
Oregon: “I have talked to the assistant coach a good amount and he came to my last game of my season and he was also pushing about guys that went to the league and about helping to prepare me for the next level.”
UNC: “It is close to home, I love the coaches’ character and it is a family oriented environment. Armando (Bacot) is recruiting me hard, he always has. He has been my guy since the eight grade and we have been on the same AAU teams, so I will probably be hanging out with him more since he will be a lot closer to my home.”
WHAT'S NEXT & RIVALS' REACTION
This winter, there was discussion regarding a chance of a reclassification into the 2019 class, an avenue that he is not willing to take. “I will not be reclassing,” he said. “I just feel like it would be better for me to develop and go through my senior year and go through the whole process.”
Now that he is set on remaining within the 2020 class, Todd has two visits in mind. “I want to visit Vanderbilt, but I would have to talk to the new staff, and that is about it, along with Oregon,” he said. “I will probably cut my list again and make it a top five or eight later this summer and then take some more visits.”
Having already taken official visits to Maryland and Oklahoma State, Todd is in no rush to come to a decision. Kentucky and UNC are the believed to be favorites and while each will continue to monitor heavily in the coming months, the same can be said for the remaining schools that make up his final list.