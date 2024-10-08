Jabbar Muhammad: Taking it 'day by day'

"We know that it’s going to be an unreal atmosphere come Saturday, we’re looking forward to the fans being there and everything like that, but just taking it day by day right now," Muhammad said, echoing the mantra preached by head coach Dan Lanning. "Coach Lanning’s preaching just taking it day by day, be where our feet are, and that’s what we’re trying to do."

EUGENE, Ore.— As No. 3-ranked Oregon gears up for their biggest game of the season against No. 2 Ohio State at Autzen Stadium this Saturday, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad is keeping his focus on the present, despite the high stakes.





While much of the attention is on Ohio State’s high-powered offense, Muhammad remains focused on his assignments. Last week, a miscommunication led to a defensive lapse, but Muhammad made it clear that the team has addressed the issue. "It was definitely some miscommunication there that we got cleaned up, but we got it cleaned up," he said.

Ohio State's freshman wideout Jeremiah Smith has already made a name for himself, and Muhammad knows the challenge ahead. "They’re all explosive," Muhammad said of Ohio State’s receiving corps. "They all make 50-50 balls look more their way than others. They’re good at the catch point, they’re good within their roster. So we’ve got to be on our P’s and Q’s and go in there ready to compete."

Muhammad highlighted the challenge of defending against a player like Smith, who has shown the ability to make difficult catches even against tight coverage. "Just being strong at the catch point," he said. "We all know that he makes those 50-50 balls look like they’re more his than anybody’s. So just being strong at the catch point, working it throughout the week, putting myself in those positions so that when Saturday comes, I can make a play on the ball."

The Ducks will also need to contend with Ohio State’s slot receiver Emeka Egbuka, whom Muhammad described as "crafty" and a "sure-handed guy" who provides veteran leadership on the field.

Facing an opponent with multiple offensive threats, Muhammad emphasized the importance of staying disciplined and prepared. "They’ve got, shoot, four guys that can take the top off and make really good catches. So I’ve got to be on my P’s and Q’s," he said.

Despite the magnitude of the matchup and the presence of NFL scouts and general managers, Muhammad is focused on the task at hand. "I can’t really think about that. I’m just taking it day by day, preparing like I always do," Muhammad said. "Just trying to get as much nuggets as I can and go out there ready to compete on Saturday."

With Autzen Stadium set to host one of the biggest games of the year, Muhammad and the Ducks are sticking to their core principles, aiming to "go 1-0 every day" as they prepare for Ohio State.



