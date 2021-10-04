Jackson commitment adds to stellar defensive class
In Mario Cristobal's tenure as head coach, the Ducks have had three Top Ten recruiting classes, and six losses to unranked opponents.The Ducks keep winning on the recruiting trail, but they still h...
