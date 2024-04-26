Powers-Johnson was taken by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 12th pick of the second round (No. 44 overall) of the NFL draft.

Oregon's reputation of building and developing top offensive lines in recent years got further acknowledgement Friday as Jackson Powers-Johnson became the highest-drafted center in program history.

Powers-Johnson is the second Duck off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft, after quarterback Bo Nix went No. 12 overall to the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

Powers-Johnson is the eighth Oregon center to be drafted, going five picks before Max Unger (No. 49) was selected in 2009 to become the program’s highest-drafted at the position. He is the fifth Ducks offensive lineman to go in the first two rounds, joining Penei Sewell (No. 7, 2021), Jake Fisher (No. 53, 2015), Kyle Long (No. 20, 2013) and Unger.

Winner of the 2023 Rimmington Trophy as the nation’s most outstanding center, Powers-Johnson became the fifth player in program history to be selected as a unanimous first-team all-American in his first year as the starter. He was also a first-team All-Pac-12 selection.

Powers-Johnson led all FBS centers in overall (84.3) and run-blocking (85.2) grade by Pro Football Focus in 2023, while ranking second in pass-blocking grade (90.6). He allowed just one pressure and zero sacks in 471 pass-blocking opportunities, anchoring an Oregon offensive line that led the nation with just five sacks allowed. Powers-Johnson led the Ducks with 37 total knockdowns in 2023, recording multiple in 12 of 13 games played.

He played an important role in helping the Ducks lead the nation in passing offense (346.9 YPG) while ranking second in scoring offense (44.2 PPG), second in total offense (531.4 YPG) and 30th in rushing offense (184.5 YPG).