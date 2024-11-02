Advertisement
Dan Lanning: "Fields the same size"
Dan Lanning spoke with media ahead of the Michigan matchup.
• Scott Reed
Jordan James: "That whole defensive line is pretty physical"
Jordan James talks Michigan defensive line, plus thoughts on Noah Whittington and Da'Juan Riggs.
• Scott Reed
Jeffrey Bassa: "A lot of guys are excited"
Jeffrey Bassa talked about the excitement for the team and the importance of discipline and gap control Saturday.
• Scott Reed
Poncho Laloulu: "They're stout"
Oregon center Poincho Laloulu talked about facing elite defenders on the Michigan DL and the opportunity.
• Scott Reed
Teitum Tuioti: "He creates havoc"
Teitum heaped praise on Derrick Harmon as Oregon prepares for a road test in Ann Arbor this weekend.
• Scott Reed
Jake's Takes: Takeaways headed into Michiga game
