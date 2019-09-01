Green discussed why he will visit the select five. “These schools are the ones who have been recruiting me the hardest,” he told Rivals.com. “They have showed up and called often so I felt it was only right to go out and see what their schools have to offer.”

During his junior year, Green took official visits to Florida State and Memphis . The Tigers will get the chance to host him again, along with Auburn , Kentucky , Oregon , and USC , though his visit to the USC will be in the unofficial variety.

While no final school list has been made, five-star guard Jalen Green has decided upon a commitment date. On Christmas Day, the top-ranked scoring guard will make his college decision. Beforehand, Green will take five visits which will begin next week, he told Rivals.com.

The five-star will head to USC on September 6, though it is the only to be unofficial. Oregon will be his first official visit taken during his senior year which will come the weekend of September 13. Auburn will complete the month on September 27, with Green visiting the SEC program for the first time.

Green will remain on the road the following weekend on October 4, taking another visit to Memphis. The Tigers will be the only program to host him twice in the official variety. The USA Basketball Mini-Camp will interrupt things the following week but, on October 18, he will complete his visit schedule thanks to his trip to Kentucky.

Using four of his five allotted official visits, he could take one more before deciding. “I kept one official visit for the last minute if I wanted to go somewhere else,” he said.

Christmas Day remains the target date for his decision. “It is still commitment day,” he stated. “The reason I picked that day is that I felt it will give me enough time to get to know my step in my basketball life before I actually get onto campus.”

The program that he chooses will be allotted one of the most gifted, athletic and talented scoring guards in America. He will likely spend a lone year on a college campus before then likely hearing his name early within the 2021 NBA Draft.