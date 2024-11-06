Jamaree Caldwell on Maryland offense: “They’ve got some playmakers"

“They could gas you, dash you, try to get you tired,” Caldwell said after practice. “They’ve got some playmakers, real good playmakers, but we just got to stop the run and go out the field really fast.”

Maryland’s high-tempo style has impressed Caldwell, who respects the skill level of quarterbacks in particular but is confident in his team’s ability to counter. “Elite, I don’t play against a lot of quarterbacks,” he said. “They make good decisions. I’ve seen [them] scramble out the pocket pretty good, good pocket presence, but I feel like we can slow them down.”

Reflecting on Oregon’s approach against mobile quarterbacks this season, Caldwell rated his team’s success in keeping them contained. “We’ve been controlling the cage pretty good this year. A lot of our stunts and movements come from just controlling the cage,” he said. “I think we’ve been doing pretty good. Early in the year, we got to let a couple guys get out, but we ain’t seen it a lot.”

When asked about the team’s biggest challenge, Caldwell referenced the UCLA game. “UCLA was our biggest challenge because they ran a lot of screens, and they got the quarterback out a lot,” he said. “He didn’t really do that. I feel like we’ve been pretty good, though.”

Caldwell is also encouraged by the return of defensive end Jordan Burch and the growth of sophomore Matayo Uiagalelei, describing the two as crucial to Oregon’s defensive front. “I feel like we connected,” he said. “You know, we said we play as a group right now. I feel like Burch coming back, you know, we got a guy that’s 6'6", set the edge. So a lot of perimeter run don’t come towards his way. Everybody back dialed in, get to the quarterback, try to get some more sacks. You know, Burch is sack leader right now. I want to see him get some more.”

For Caldwell, contributing to the defense is about more than just racking up sacks. “Oh, man, you know, I’ve been fiending for one low key,” he admitted. “You know, last year they’re pretty good against them, but I feel like, you know, I feel like they’re coming to me. You know, I think what I do, a lot of stuff I do probably might not show up on the stat sheet, but I take pride in that. I never noticed, like, me taking on the double team and stopping the run felt way better than getting the sack sometimes.”

Caldwell also reflected on the satisfaction he feels when controlling his area on the field. “You saying how about I judge myself right now? How about I adjust myself right now?” he mused. “When they’re lined on, no movement, you know what I’m saying? I want to say teams haven’t threatened to run down the middle when I’m in there, but I feel like I got some good technique, court screw. A lot of guys don’t just burst up the middle running the ball. We had a couple iffy problems at the beginning of the year when it came down to Jeanty, but right now I haven’t. I want to say I haven’t seen nobody try to run down the middle, but a lot of attempts. Yeah, I got a court screw in there. I got to hold it down.”

When it comes to the team’s younger players, Caldwell offered praise, particularly for Kavika Rogers and Dave Iuli. “Oh, Kawika going to fill that little hole and pretty great. Kawika, that’s one guy that’s like, you know, when it comes down to effort, it’s going to be every play after the whistle. I mean, not after the whistle, but you know what I’m saying? You saw some D linemen, they’ll rush, the whistle blown, they’ll stop, he going to keep going. You know, he got some fight in him, he a dog. My boys, they bang.”

Of Iuli, Caldwell said, “He’s pretty good. He got the most, he’s 19, he got the most confidence in himself. And that’s the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life. He’s going to bring the energy. I’ve never seen a day without energy. Springtime, he had energy. It ain’t a day he never had energy. He never doubted himself. He’s going to keep pushing and keep making you work also. And he’s going to talk his lips back too.”

Caldwell is optimistic about the potential of Amari and the other freshmen, seeing them as part of Oregon’s future. “Like I said, you may not see it on the stat sheet, but when you cut film on Amari, one of the most explosive players you go against,” he said. “It’s a play last week against Michigan, and it was towards the goal line. It was the main reason we got to stop towards the goal line with his knockback and his explosive. You may not see that. Some tackles, he’d run after the ball, he’d be doing great. Some tackles may not show up. But when they come down to D-line play, you’ll know taking on scoops, double teams, knockback, T-line also, man, he’s going to be 6'6". 6'6", it’s a tall class, 6'6". Once they’re young now, the technique is there, but once he’s all clicking, they’re going to be some dogs.”

With his focus honed and his confidence high, Caldwell is ready to lead Oregon’s defense in another tough matchup at home.