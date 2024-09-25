PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Jayden Limar: Just trying to make the most of his opportunities

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

As Jayden Limar and his team navigate a new conference, the running back remains unfazed by any changes in preparation. “I wouldn’t say it’s been different,” Limar explained. “We prepare every week like it’s the biggest opponent we’re ever going to play. It’s the first time we really get to travel, though, and that’s the only big difference. But it’s been about the same for us.”

Limar's performance on the field is starting to speak for itself, as highlighted by his key touchdown against Oregon State. “It felt good,” Limar said. “The O-line was out there, and they took off. It made my job pretty easy.” Despite the attention the play garnered, Limar emphasized that his role on the team is built in practice. “Everything I showed them in practice, they know when they put me out there in the game, that’s what they’re going to get,” he said. “That’s why I get those opportunities like that, and I just want to keep trying to make the most of them.”

Off the field, Limar is focused on special teams, a role he takes seriously. “It’s been amazing,” he shared. “Last year, my goal was to be back there, and going into fall camp, I was able to earn that spot. I take special teams extremely seriously, and that’s one place I’ve definitely honed in on.” Limar also acknowledged the often overlooked importance of special teams, stating, “People don’t really think about it, but there’s a lot of jobs given out just because of special teams. That could be a big difference maker in games, as we’ve seen, and it’s something I always take pride in.”

Reflecting on the team's running game success against Oregon State, Limar credited increased communication with the offensive line. “Once we got with the O-line during the week and started knowing exactly where they wanted to go, we knew how to set the blocks up better,” he said. “Having extra meetings with them and talking through these blocking schemes helped. Once you can establish early, it kind of flows throughout the rest of the game.”

Limar also emphasized the importance of patience in the run game. “If you watch any good running back, it feels like they’re going slow almost until they take off,” he explained. “That’s something our coach has been honest with us about non-stop — being very patient. When we see it, take it, but not to force anything.”

Regarding the additional meetings with the offensive line, Limar noted they were largely player-led. “It’s a mixture of both,” Limar said. “We had a little bit with coaches, but for the most part, it’s player-led. The O-line, the centers, and all them, the quarterbacks are in there as well, just so they know everything that’s going on as far as pass pro and all that.”

Even during the bye week, Limar and his teammates didn't take it easy. “We don’t really feel like it was much of a bye. We worked all week,” he said. “Our pace was the big thing we were able to work on, and we were just able to fix a lot of the little things that we needed to work on.”

As for his goals this season, Limar remains focused on maximizing every opportunity. “Really just make the most of every opportunity I’m getting,” he stated. “We have a very stacked room and a lot of good backs, so whatever opportunity I’m given, whatever role I have, I just want to do my best at it.”

Limar also shared his thoughts on watching former teammates like Bo, Bucky, and Troy excel at the next level. “We were able to see their routine and how they attacked things here, and then seeing them now do it in the league, we kind of knew it would happen,” Limar said. “It’s awesome to see everything come full circle.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvamF5ZGVuLWxpbWFyLWp1c3QtdHJ5aW5nLXRvLW1ha2UtdGhlLW1v c3Qtb2YtaGlzLW9wcG9ydHVuaXRpZXMiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsK ICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0Iiks IGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIp WzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJn cmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBs YXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9j eC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUo cywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTIm YzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm9yZWdvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29t JTJGbmV3cyUyRmpheWRlbi1saW1hci1qdXN0LXRyeWluZy10by1tYWtlLXRo ZS1tb3N0LW9mLWhpcy1vcHBvcnR1bml0aWVzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMzQmY3Y9 Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBj b21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK