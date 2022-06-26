Jayden Wayne talks Oregon official visit, strong Dan Lanning connection
Five-star defensive end Jayden Wayne has been a top priority for Oregon since this new coaching staff arrived in December, but just to reinforce that point, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning had a surpr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news