EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa is feeling confident and ready to roll as the Ducks gear up for their upcoming matchup against Michigan State. After being held back due to injury earlier in the season, Bassa says he’s back to full strength.

Bassa, who was rolled up on during the first game, described the situation as "unfortunate." Precautions were taken, and his playtime was limited in the following games, but now, he’s prepared to make a full return. “I kind of just got rolled up on, so they kind of just kept precaution going into those next couple of games. But now I’m ready to roll.”

Even while not practicing as much, Bassa kept his mind sharp. “I can kind of just, you know, lay off of practice and see this as off time or I can be dialed in, going through those mental reps as if I was in the game," he explained. "I think that’s how I attacked it well—going through footwork, communication, and stuff like that. It turned out well for me.”

Bassa wasn’t sidelined entirely. His mental toughness allowed him to contribute despite the injury. “I think our athletic team does a great job keeping on top of our guys,” he said. “That was just me wanting to go out with a bang my senior year and be out there with the team, leading and setting a good example.”

Reflecting on his first sack of the season, Bassa said, “It felt real well. Last season, I was around the quarterback a lot, so to finally get to the quarterback and bring him down, it felt real good.”

As Oregon prepares for Michigan State, Bassa noted similarities between the Spartans’ offense and the schemes Oregon faced when playing against Jonathan Smith at Oregon State. “Real similar,” he said. “I think really just that whole staff bringing over some of the same offensive scheme. They’ve got some new weapons on that Michigan State staff as well. I think that’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

Bassa is excited for the game, which will be played under the Friday night lights—his first Friday game in college. “It’s going to be my first Friday night game, so I’m excited,” he said, adding that the team is ready for the national spotlight. “Wherever they line up the ball, Friday night or Saturday midday, we’re going to be ready to roll.”

The Ducks will also be donning special uniforms designed by head coach Dan Lanning’s family. The uniforms hold a special meaning for Bassa, whose sister defeated cancer. “It means a lot to me as well,” he said. “We felt like as a group that this was going to be the perfect game to bring those out, and they’re going to look good under the lights.”

Oregon’s linebacker corps has been playing at a high level, and Bassa attributes their success to versatility and trust. “Just the versatility and the connection we have within the room, and then the trust the coaches have in us,” he said. “The sky’s the limit for us. I think we have the best linebacker group in the nation.”

As Oregon faces Michigan State, Bassa sees a big opportunity for the defense, particularly given Michigan State’s issues with turnovers. “We see that as a huge opportunity,” Bassa said. “With them being a run-heavy offense but also liking to take shots, that’s going to be a challenge for our DBs and for the D-line and linebackers to pull up as well.”

Looking ahead, Bassa emphasized the importance of keeping Michigan State’s quarterback in the pocket. “It’s going to be real critical for the D-line and the backers if we are blitzing,” he said.

Bassa also spoke about the advantage of having faced a similar offensive scheme before. “I think just having confidence, seeing that I’ve already seen this offense, it’s going to be nothing new to me.”

With the Ducks poised for another high-stakes game, Bassa and his teammates are focused on their preparation. “We’re always going to prep up until the game,” he said. “But I think the guys are ready. The mindset’s in the right space right now.”