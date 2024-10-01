PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Jeffrey Bassa: "Feeling 100 percent"

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa is feeling confident and ready to roll as the Ducks gear up for their upcoming matchup against Michigan State. After being held back due to injury earlier in the season, Bassa says he’s back to full strength.

"Good. Feeling good. Feeling like myself again," Bassa said. "So, you know, I'm 100% ready to roll. Feeling good."


Bassa, who was rolled up on during the first game, described the situation as "unfortunate." Precautions were taken, and his playtime was limited in the following games, but now, he’s prepared to make a full return. “I kind of just got rolled up on, so they kind of just kept precaution going into those next couple of games. But now I’m ready to roll.”

Even while not practicing as much, Bassa kept his mind sharp. “I can kind of just, you know, lay off of practice and see this as off time or I can be dialed in, going through those mental reps as if I was in the game," he explained. "I think that’s how I attacked it well—going through footwork, communication, and stuff like that. It turned out well for me.”

Bassa wasn’t sidelined entirely. His mental toughness allowed him to contribute despite the injury. “I think our athletic team does a great job keeping on top of our guys,” he said. “That was just me wanting to go out with a bang my senior year and be out there with the team, leading and setting a good example.”

Reflecting on his first sack of the season, Bassa said, “It felt real well. Last season, I was around the quarterback a lot, so to finally get to the quarterback and bring him down, it felt real good.”

As Oregon prepares for Michigan State, Bassa noted similarities between the Spartans’ offense and the schemes Oregon faced when playing against Jonathan Smith at Oregon State. “Real similar,” he said. “I think really just that whole staff bringing over some of the same offensive scheme. They’ve got some new weapons on that Michigan State staff as well. I think that’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

Bassa is excited for the game, which will be played under the Friday night lights—his first Friday game in college. “It’s going to be my first Friday night game, so I’m excited,” he said, adding that the team is ready for the national spotlight. “Wherever they line up the ball, Friday night or Saturday midday, we’re going to be ready to roll.”

The Ducks will also be donning special uniforms designed by head coach Dan Lanning’s family. The uniforms hold a special meaning for Bassa, whose sister defeated cancer. “It means a lot to me as well,” he said. “We felt like as a group that this was going to be the perfect game to bring those out, and they’re going to look good under the lights.”

Oregon’s linebacker corps has been playing at a high level, and Bassa attributes their success to versatility and trust. “Just the versatility and the connection we have within the room, and then the trust the coaches have in us,” he said. “The sky’s the limit for us. I think we have the best linebacker group in the nation.”

As Oregon faces Michigan State, Bassa sees a big opportunity for the defense, particularly given Michigan State’s issues with turnovers. “We see that as a huge opportunity,” Bassa said. “With them being a run-heavy offense but also liking to take shots, that’s going to be a challenge for our DBs and for the D-line and linebackers to pull up as well.”

Looking ahead, Bassa emphasized the importance of keeping Michigan State’s quarterback in the pocket. “It’s going to be real critical for the D-line and the backers if we are blitzing,” he said.

Bassa also spoke about the advantage of having faced a similar offensive scheme before. “I think just having confidence, seeing that I’ve already seen this offense, it’s going to be nothing new to me.”

With the Ducks poised for another high-stakes game, Bassa and his teammates are focused on their preparation. “We’re always going to prep up until the game,” he said. “But I think the guys are ready. The mindset’s in the right space right now.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvamVmZnJleS1iYXNzYS1mZWVsaW5nLTEwMC1wZXJjZW50LSIsCiAg ICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7 CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVF bGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5 VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8g bG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2Ug YWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0 cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnRO b2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVz ZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJG b3JlZ29uLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGamVmZnJleS1iYXNzYS1mZWVs aW5nLTEwMC1wZXJjZW50LSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTM0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNz X3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFn IC0tPgoKCg==