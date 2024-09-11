PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Jeffrey Bassa: "It means everything"

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon prepares for a highly anticipated rivalry matchup against Oregon State this weekend, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa emphasized the personal significance of the game.

"It means the world. It means everything to me," Bassa said when asked about playing in the rivalry. "I know it means a lot to the people who have come before me, to the university, to the people of Eugene, and to the state of Oregon as well."


With a large number of new players on the roster, Bassa has taken it upon himself to relay the importance of the rivalry to the freshmen and transfers. "It’s all personal," Bassa said. "We have a whole lot of new guys on the team, so you just kind of have to relay that message about what happened in 2022 and what they think about us. Atticus [Sappington] has been spreading the word about how they really feel about us since he came from there."

This year’s matchup between the Ducks and the Beavers comes earlier than usual, with the game being played in Week 3, as opposed to the typical season finale. "It’s a little different," Bassa said. "Ever since I’ve been here, we’ve always played them toward the end of the season. But it’s going to be exciting to see the team from up north a little earlier."

Reflecting on last season’s rivalry game, Bassa emphasized the importance of finishing strong, something Oregon failed to do in their 2022 matchup. "Just finish. That’s the main thing that comes to mind," Bassa said. "They beat us in the second half, and they beat us in the fourth quarter as well."

Bassa acknowledged that while Oregon State has undergone changes under a new head coach and offensive coordinator, their offensive identity remains similar. "A little bit [has changed]," he said. "They’ve got a new OC, but they still pride themselves on running the ball very well. So, we’ve got to stop the run."

Looking back on Oregon’s performance against Boise State last week, where Ashton Jeanty rushed for nearly 200 yards, Bassa sees it as a learning opportunity. "We can go and look at the film and be like, ‘OK, how can we stop the run even better?’" he said. "Now that we have that under our belt, we can go and learn from the things we did bad against Boise State and apply that to our game going forward."

This upcoming game also serves as the Ducks' final non-conference contest before they begin Big Ten play. "Every week has been a great opportunity to get ready for conference play," Bassa said. "Heading into this last week before we head into Big Ten play, it’s kind of just sharpening our sword."

Bassa also praised fellow linebacker Devin Jackson for his growth and development over the past few months. "The energy he brings in practice, the way he flies around — he’s really attacked everything since the spring," Bassa said. "He changed his body, and now it’s starting to show up."

As for how the defense plans to bounce back after their struggles against Boise State, Bassa said the focus has been on fundamentals. "We didn’t tackle to the standard, and some of the fits were a little jacked up," he said. "We went back, looked at the tape, and we’ve been attacking that ever since."

With a renewed focus and lessons learned, Bassa and the Ducks are set to take on their in-state rival, hoping to correct the mistakes of last year and make a statement early in the season.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvamVmZnJleS1iYXNzYS1pdC1tZWFucy1ldmVyeXRoaW5nLSIsCiAg ICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7 CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVF bGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5 VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8g bG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2Ug YWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0 cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnRO b2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVz ZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJG b3JlZ29uLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGamVmZnJleS1iYXNzYS1pdC1t ZWFucy1ldmVyeXRoaW5nLSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTM0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNz X3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFn IC0tPgoKCg==