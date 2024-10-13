Jeffrey Bassa, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Jabbar Muhammad talk Ohio State win

EUGENE, Ore. — Following Oregon's dramatic 32-31 victory over Ohio State in a packed Autzen Stadium, defensive leaders Jeffrey Bassa, Jabbar Muhammad, and Matayo Uiagalelei discussed their team's grit and perseverance, which ultimately carried them to a win over the No. 2 Buckeyes.

Bassa, Oregon’s linebacker and a key defensive figure, described the defense’s relentless approach against one of the most explosive offenses in college football, despite missing a major piece in Jordan Burch. "It was just relentless and swarming to the ball," Bassa said. "We knew they had an elite quarterback and playmakers, but it was a 'next man up' mentality." He credited young players like Uiagalelei and Tatum stepping up in Burch's absence, noting their readiness to contribute after rigorous practice preparation.

Reflecting on Oregon's journey since a 49-3 blowout loss to Georgia in 2022, Bassa emphasized the work and belief that has carried the program forward. "It’s simple—work. Believing in each other, growing every year in all three phases of the game. We’ve just kept trusting in the coaches and in each other," he added.

Uiagalelei, filling in for Burch on the edge, spoke about how his role shifted as the week progressed. "It was really just doing my job. Everyone has to do their 1/11th, and when we do that, we get the result we want," he said, adding that the victory felt especially meaningful given the expectations placed on him.

For Muhammad, a transfer cornerback, this victory was more than just a game—it was a moment he had envisioned. "To be part of a win like this is really special. It’s something you dream about. Just being with these guys, building camaraderie, especially with the defense, it’s special for sure," Muhammad said, reflecting on the field-storming fans and the emotions that came with such a monumental win.

When asked about the pressure of sealing the game on the final defensive stand, Bassa embraced the challenge. "Pressure makes diamonds," he said. "We talked on the sideline before the offense's last field goal, saying we were going to win this game on defense. This was our time to finish it out, and everyone stayed smart, stayed in coverage, and did their job. We practice for these moments, and today it paid off."

Despite being slight underdogs on paper, Oregon’s veteran-laden squad, led by their defense, demonstrated their capacity to compete at the highest level, holding Ohio State to just 31 points—well below their season average. The Ducks, undefeated and ranked No. 3 nationally, now turn their attention to a short week of preparation as they face Purdue next Friday.

For the Oregon players, the celebration will be brief. "Obviously, we’re going to try to enjoy it tonight," Bassa said. "But tomorrow, we’re right back at it."

___This victory further solidifies Oregon's standing as a top contender in college football, with its defense proving it can stand tall in the biggest moments.



