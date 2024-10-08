Jeffrey Bassa: "Opportunity of a lifetime"

“The team has a great mindset right now,” Bassa said. “We’re really not too focused on... College GameDay’s coming, that’s cool and all, but that’s really for the students and everybody else to enjoy. We’re not really too focused on the outside noise.”

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa is laser-focused as the No. 3 Ducks prepare for their most crucial matchup of the season against No. 2 Ohio State at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. With a top-ranked team visiting and College GameDay in town, Bassa knows what’s at stake, but he and the Ducks are staying grounded. Bassa is embracing the challenge, calling it “the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Bassa reflected on past experiences and the mindset that helped Oregon thrive, drawing parallels to this week. “Just seeing that team rally around each other and just believing in one another,” Bassa said of a prior big win. “A team that was real connected, a team that just went out there and trusted the process, and just played it play by play and attacked it day by day.”

As Ohio State presents one of the most balanced and potent offenses in the country, Bassa acknowledged the challenge ahead. “They’re being able to run the ball real well and then also being able to take shots with the great receivers that they do have,” Bassa said. “Coach Ryan Day has been doing a great job coaching that team ever since he’s been there. Those guys bond real well, so that’s going to be a challenge for this defense, and I think we’re ready to step into the challenge for sure.”

One of the most daunting tasks for Oregon will be containing Ohio State’s elite running back duo, Travion Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. Bassa relished the challenge. “For sure going to be the best running backs duo that I’ve seen over here,” Bassa said. “Two talented guys out of Travion and Judkins as well. A linebacker going up against two great running backs, that’s everything you could dream for, for real. So I’m really excited.”

When evaluating Oregon’s linebacker corps, Bassa expressed pride in his unit’s performance this season. “Young guys have stepped up tremendously, like Devon Jackson,” he said. “And then obviously you guys know Bryce [Boettcher] has been playing great football right now. Great football. And I think Justin Jacobs, that four-man rotation we have going on right now... we’re the best linebacker group in the nation.”

Bassa emphasized that playing a complete game will be essential against Ohio State. “Every play is critical—special teams, offense, defense,” he said. “All three phases have to be elite, everybody’s job has to be to the tip. Guys have been staying up here watching extra film, asking more questions, and that’s great to hear. I’m ready for this weekend.”

The excitement surrounding this top-three matchup hasn’t distracted Bassa, who pointed out that the Ducks are taking things one step at a time. “We just got to take it play by play before we can even start thinking about heading back to [the championship],” Bassa said. “There’s going to be a lot more season left before we do get to the championship game, so that’s in the rearview mirror for right now. We’re just focused on the team at hand, focused on practice tomorrow, and dialing up the details that we have to clean up.”

For Bassa, this game represents the kind of opportunity that every player dreams of. “This is, you know, the opportunity of a lifetime,” he said. “Another reason why I came back was to play in this game as well.”

Despite the magnitude of the matchup, Bassa and the Ducks are determined to stay grounded and continue improving. “We’re striving to be the best in the nation,” he said. “We’re getting 1% better every day, each week... getting 1% better than we were last year. The standard is going to continue to get upheld.”

As Oregon prepares to face Ohio State in what may be the biggest game of the year, Bassa’s message is clear: Stay focused, trust the process, and rise to the challenge.



